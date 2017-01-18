News By Tag
'Dhingana' Song From 'Raees' Introduces A New Shah Rukh Khan
This song is foot tapping number and shows SRK's dancing skills as well. Miyanbhai is not at all worried about his business being in danger and enjoys every bit of it. There must be no other bootlegger who enjoys so much on his very win. He sets his own rules for business and continues the bootlegging. After all the only thing matters to him is money and he can do anything to earn it. The song is sung by Mika Singh and composed by Aheer(JAM8).
'Raees' is directed by Rahul Dholakia and will release on January 25, 2017.
Watch the song here.
