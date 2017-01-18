 
Industry News





'Dhingana' Song From 'Raees' Introduces A New Shah Rukh Khan

 
 
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of 'Raees.' Due to Uri attacks, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will not be promoting in India and the sole responsibility lies on the shoulders of SRK. The duo earlier promoted the film together in Dubai. SRK as Miyanbhai has various shades, a true businessman he is, Miyanbhai is a romantic person too. We've seen his romantic side in the earlier released songs 'Zaalima' and 'Udi Udi Jaaye.' Now another song from the film is out titled as 'Dhingana.'

This song is foot tapping number and shows SRK's dancing skills as well. Miyanbhai is not at all worried about his business being in danger and enjoys every bit of it. There must be no other bootlegger who enjoys so much on his very win. He sets his own rules for business and continues the bootlegging. After all the only thing matters to him is money and he can do anything to earn it. The song is sung by Mika Singh and composed by Aheer(JAM8).

'Raees' is directed by Rahul Dholakia and will release on January 25, 2017.

Watch the song here.

Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com

