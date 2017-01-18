News By Tag
Invacare® introduce the Matrx® Mini seating series
Invacare is pleased to present the Invacare Matrx Mini seating series – transforming kids seating.
· Invacare Matrx Mini Back - provides comfort, stability and improved user positioning and its hardware allows it to be installed and adjusted in minutes
· Invacare Matrx Mini PS - an anatomically contoured, high quality foam cushion offers improved stability and support to the user
Features and options of the Mini seating series include:
ü Water resistant and breathable covers with attractive Kid*a*bra print
ü Mini Set back hardware allowing one tool adjustment of depth, angle and even rotation
ü Mini swing-away laterals that are height width and depth adjustable for added stability and positioning
ü Pre-drilled holes in the Mini back shell for attachment of headrests
ü Mini Elan adjustable headrest with a choice of positioning pads
ü Chest harness interface kit allowing attachment of chest support straps to the mini back
Find out more about the Invacare Matrx Mini Series here - http://www.invacare.eu.com/
