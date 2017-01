Invacare® introduce the Matrx® Mini seating series

Invacare is pleased to present the Invacare Matrx Mini seating series – transforming kids seating.

-- The series consists of the Invacare Matrx Mini Back and the Mini PS Cushion, both designed to provide exceptional support with maximum freedom of movement. Every element has been carefully designed and constructed, keeping paediatric users at the forefront at every stage.- provides comfort, stability and improved user positioning and its hardware allows it to be installed and adjusted in minutes- an anatomically contoured, high quality foam cushion offers improved stability and support to the userFeatures and options of the Mini seating series include:ü Water resistant and breathable covers with attractive Kid*a*bra printü Mini Set back hardware allowing one tool adjustment of depth, angle and even rotationü Mini swing-away laterals that are height width and depth adjustable for added stability and positioningü Pre-drilled holes in the Mini back shell for attachment of headrestsü Mini Elan adjustable headrest with a choice of positioning padsü Chest harness interface kit allowing attachment of chest support straps to the mini backFind out more about the Invacare Matrx Mini Series here - http://www.invacare.eu.com/ products/pressure- and-posture- ...