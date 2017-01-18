Stem Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022"

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the stem cell therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Rising awareness about stem cell therapies is the key factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing approvals of clinical trials for stem cells therapy, increasing funds from government and private organizations, technological advancements and rising focus towards human embryonic stem cells are some of the drivers fuelling the market growth. However, complications in preservation of stem cells and lack of required infrastructures are the restraints hampering the market growth. Evolution of new therapies and low regulatory frameworks in emerging regions are expected to provide opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market over the forecast period due to advancements in stem cell therapy and continuous R & D activities on stem cells. Whereas, Asia Pacific is likely to witness highest growth on account of favourable government policies, increasing adoption of stem cell therapy and rising population in China and India.Some of the key players in stem cell therapy market include Aastrom Biosciences Inc., Cellular Dynamics International Inc., ReNeuron Group plc, Roslin Cells limited, Advanced Cell Technologies Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Celgene Corporation, Gamida Cell Ltd., International Stem Cell Corp., Mesoblast Ltd., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Fibrocell Science Inc., Stemcells Inc., Regeneus Ltd and Athersys Inc.• Autologous stem cell therapyo CNS Diseaseso Wounds and Injurieso CVS Diseaseso Musculoskeletal Disorderso GIT Diseaseso Other Diseases• Allogeneic stem cell therapyo CNS Diseaseso Musculoskeletal Disorderso Wounds and Injurieso GIT diseaseso Metabolic Diseaseso Immune System Diseaseso Eye Diseaseso CVS Diseaseso Other Diseases• Hospitals• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• Cardiovascular diseases• Eye diseases• Metabolic diseases• Musculoskeletal disorders• Gastro intestine diseases• Central Nervous System diseases• Immune system diseases• Wounds and injuries• Other diseases• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementhttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/stem-cell-therapy-market