Raybiztech is the Silver Sponsor of ProgressNEXT 2017 Partner Conference at Orlando, Florida

-- Raybiztech, the leading IT Services and Solutions provider is the silver sponsor of ProgressNEXT 2017 Partner Conference, which is a three-day interactive event and one of the most vital partner event of the year. Besides this, Raybiztech is also sponsoring Lanyard, Registration and Mobile app adds. The event is scheduled on February 8-11, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.This event will open the doors to network with like minded peers and fully engage with Progress technologies. This will enable Raybiztech to be ready with the leading-edge digital solutions the customers demand.Raybiztech is geared up to discover new market opportunities and be equipped with all the ideas, tools and expertise for building engaging customer experience.• Build new revenue streams through embedded data replication• Leveraging the embedded analytics revolution to generate new revenue opportunities• The Economics of an API first strategy• Transforming the customer experience• Cloud Craze: Which Cloud Services are right for you?• Not just a pretty face: A great UX is more than just a great UIRaybiztech is a ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2008, CMMI Level 3 Certified Company and the member of NASSCOM, HYSEA, NJTC and AIIA providing wide-ranging end-to-end IT Services for Business Enterprise Solutions, IT Infrastructure Management, Cloud Computing, Application Development, Quality Assurance & Testing services, Big Data, Enterprise Collaboration Services, Embedded Systems, Health Care and Banking & Finance services for companies in various sectors, including Independent Software Vendors, Insurance, Retail and Utilities and Telecom verticals.www.raybiztech.com