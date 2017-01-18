Gas Utilities: Global Industry Guide and Top-Line Qualitative and Quantitative Information

Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global gas utilities market

Media Contact

Ray Mathew

+91 20 6533 3231

+1 302 261 5322

***@ethoclereports.com Ray Mathew+91 20 6533 3231+1 302 261 5322

End

--Global Gas Utilities industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2010-14, and forecast to 2019). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global gas utilities market- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global gas utilities market- Leading company profiles reveal details of key gas utilities market players' global operations and financial performanceWhat was the size of the global gas utilities market by value in 2014?What will be the size of the global gas utilities market in 2019?What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gas utilities market?INTRODUCTIONGLOBAL GAS UTILITIESGAS UTILITIES IN ASIA-PACIFICGAS UTILITIES IN EUROPEGAS UTILITIES IN FRANCEGAS UTILITIES IN GERMANYGAS UTILITIES IN ITALYGAS UTILITIES IN JAPANGAS UTILITIES IN BELGIUMGAS UTILITIES IN CANADAGAS UTILITIES IN CHINAGAS UTILITIES IN THE NETHERLANDSGAS UTILITIES IN SPAINGAS UTILITIES IN THE UNITED KINGDOMGAS UTILITIES IN THE UNITED STATESAPPENDIX