Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Calsoft is Attending RSA Conference – 2017

Leading software product engineering services company Calsoft Inc. is attending RSA Conference at USA
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- RSA Conference is one of the biggest security events and it helps drive the information security awareness across the globe. RSA conference has always managed to attract the greatest leader of the world and has always created the learning opportunity the attendees. The IT industry is growing and RSA Conference plays a vital part in educating fellow IT professionals worldwide and keeps them connected.

RSA Conference 2017 is an extensive event about Security and Data protection, the highlight of the event will be Hacking, Cyber-threat Intelligence, Data Protection, Encryption and Back Doors, Disrupting Cyber Crime (BT), Cyber Security, DevOps Connect, etc. RSA conference will be featuring various keynotes, speakers, and sessions on exciting topics like "cyber-security village", cyber-mart workshop, the sandbox, codebreakers bash and many more. There will over fifty-thousand attendees and more than 500 exhibitors at the event, this event is a great opportunity to learn about the latest security technologies and have in-depth discussion with the pioneer leaders.

Calsoft attends RSA conference every year. This time our C.E.O., Dr. Anupam Bhide, along with other senior directors will be at the event in San Francisco. We look forward to meeting fellow professionals and discuss the latest trends in security and networking domain. Drop us a line if you would like to meet up! Tweet us at @AnupamBhide (https://twitter.com/anupambhide), @CalsoftInc (https://twitter.com/CalsoftInc)..

About Calsoft:
Calsoft is a leading software product engineering Services Company specializing in Storage (http://calsoftinc.com/domain-expertise/storage-expertise/), Networking (http://calsoftinc.com/domain-expertise/networking-services/), Virtualization and Cloud (http://calsoftinc.com/domain-expertise/cloud-expertise/) business verticals. Calsoft provides End-to-End Product Development, Quality Assurance Sustenance, Solution Engineering and Professional Services expertise to assist customers in achieving their product development and business goals.
www.calsoftinc.com

Contact
Calsoft Inc.
***@calsoftinc.com
