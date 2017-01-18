News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Give a feminine touch to your room with chaise lounge
If you are tired of sick male dominating mentality and want to give a feminine touch to your room, a chaise lounge is perfect. Chaise lounges are basically sofas with back rest at only one end.
You can place chaise lounges in:
Living room
Bedroom
Outdoor
Chaise lounges are long chairs made to accommodate your legs as well, while you sit and relax. They look very classy and gives an elegant irrespective of the place it is kept. It is an upholstered sofa, long enough to fit your body and legs comfortably. In Egypt, it was introduced as a blend of day bed and chair. Earlier, they were a part of the overly furnished home, but now it has become very ordinary. Though it gives you a classy look, but it has no oh! So wow factor left with it. Chaise lounges are available in different materials such as leather, fabric. Variations in the fabric are also there. One can choose according to their preference. But since, chaise lounges are made for providing comfort and relaxation; fabric ones are more suitable. Colours can be chosen accordingly.
They are more appropriate for casual places, where a person can recline for relaxation. They can complement your theme very well.
Chaise lounges are made with different materials such as teak wood, hardwood, iron, recycled plastic, regular plastic and metal.
There are certain advantages related to a lounge chair such as:
It has a great comforting feel. It does not only act as a sofa, but also a bed, in which you can take a relaxing nap.
Chaise lounges have a very feminine, classy and elegant look. You can place a chaise lounge in different areas and decorate your room.
Though they are bit costly when compared to ordinary chairs and sofas but they are a perfect combination of comfort and elegance.
You can also embellish chaise lounges with the help of either matching or contrast cushions. Since they have back support only on one side, you cannot place more than two or three cushions, but they are always enough.
Chaise lounges are very apt when you want to do more with less. You can give an elegant touch to your bedroom or living room just by placing a chaise lounge in it.
Since they have a more feminine look, here's a good news for all ladies out there. Chaise lounges are also available in your favourite colour as well. Yes! Pink.
Also, other bright colours are available. If you are a working woman, living away from family, keeping a chaise lounge in your room will make you feel empowered and strong.
They come in various designs available. One amongst the famous designs is Bella Chaise lounge. Bella is very comfortable, with soft cushion seats, appropriate for any living room. You can also replace your armchair with a Bella. Whether bought in a wooden material, or any other, they need to be taken care very gently. One point which must be kept in mind is, No wooden furniture should be made in contact with water as it can ruin the natural finish of the furniture.
Wooden Street is one stop destination for all your furniture needs. Whatever selection you make, you will be provided authentic designs with high-quality. There are various sites which offers chaise lounges online, but Wooden Street is one amongst the best. Wooden Street offers easy customisation, in regards to fabric, colour, size and shape. Also, Wooden Street offers easy returns and easy EMI. Along with that, a premium quality material is used to manufacture all kinds of furniture.
Get to know more on chaise lounge @ https://www.woodenstreet.com/
Contact
Chetan Sharma
***@woodenstreet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse