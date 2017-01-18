News By Tag
Gallop Wins Philadelphia Future 50 Award by SmartCEO
Gallop was recognized by Philadelphia SmartCEO and Headline Sponsor Comcast Business as one of the top companies to receive the 2017 Future 50 award at a Hawaii-themed awards celebration, which took place on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Drexelbrook.
"Ask any CEO and they'll tell you that leading a fast-growing company is one of the most exhilarating and challenging endeavors an entrepreneur can experience. From growing a startup to scaling an established organization, this year's Future 50 winners have executed their growth strategies year after year. More impressively, they have created job opportunities and fueled economic prosperity in our region," says Jaime Nespor-Zawmon, President of SmartCEO. "These passionate and driven entrepreneurs embody the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities and making our region a better place to work and live."
"We are delighted to have won the Future 50 award 2017 by SmartCEO and for the recognition we received for our growth in the Philadelphia region," said Kalyana Rao Konda, President, Gallop Solutions. "I attribute this success to our clients, our people, and their passion for software testing. Our work culture fosters innovation at every level and for every project. Importantly, the Software Testing community in Philadelphia has also been instrumental in contributing to our holistic growth." he further added.
More than 350 local business executives and guests attended this year's black-tie-optional awards gala at Drexelbrook to celebrate the winners and their achievements. The Hawaii-themed event kicked off with a cocktail reception and high-energy networking, followed by a video-packed awards ceremony and seated dinner. The evening and celebration culminated with dessert and additional networking.
About Gallop Solutions
Gallop Solutions (www.gallop.net) is North America's largest Independent Software Testing Services & company operating since 2003 with offices in Philadelphia & California. Our services are backed by Proprietary Testing IP (Enterprise Test Acceleration Suite - ETAS) for enhanced productivity and in-house R&D teams. With over 2000+ consultants globally across various industry domains & 700+ of them based in North America, Gallop is perfectly positioned to assist you on your Quality Assurance initiatives.
Gallop constantly innovates and invests in R&D around software testing and contributes immensely to the software testing community by thought leadership blogs, articles and whitepapers. World's largest and leading organizations have relied on Gallop's specialist independent software testing services for more than a decade and have achieved significant market acceleration, returns on investments in their software quality initiatives.
For more information on Gallop Solutions, please email contact@gallop.net
About the Future 50 Awards
The Future 50 Awards program is the largest and most anticipated SmartCEO awards program of the year. This program recognizes 50 of the region's fastest growing, mid-sized companies. Winners in large "Blue Chip" and small "Emerging Growth" categories will also be announced. These companies represent the future of the region's economy and embody the entrepreneurial spirit critical for leadership and success. The winners, chosen based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth, are listed alphabetically, not ranked. Winners are profiled in SmartCEO magazine and celebrated at a black-tie optional awards gala.
About SmartCEO
SmartCEO's mission is to educate and inspire the business community through its award-winning magazine, connections at C-level events and access to valuable online resources. SmartCEO's integrated media platforms reach decision makers in the Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Long Island, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas.
For more information about the 2017 Future 50 Awards Event or the 2018 Future 50 Awards nomination process, email Fay Steiger at fay@smartceo.com.
