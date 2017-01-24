Benefits of studying in Best CBSE School in Delhi NCR-The Mann School

The Mann schools try to instill a broad sense of self discipline that prepares their student to accept new ideas. They tend to generate hygienic environment & personal growth which makes The Mann one of the most admired boarding schools in Delhi.

The Mann School

Media Contact

The Mann School

0-11-27700143

***@themannschool.com The Mann School0-11-27700143

End

-- The Mann School try to instill a broad sense of self discipline that prepares their student to accept new ideas, to innovate and to create learning that inspires others with a sense of loyalty. They tend to generate clean, hygienic, safe environment encouraging to academic achievement and personal growth which makes The Mann School one of the most admired boarding schools in Delhi.MS believes in a wholesome mix of tradition and modernity by creating mature, knowledgeable individuals who are an asset to their society. They believe that discipline and personality development are the two inherent values of each child as they become a part of a movement that strives to create a world. This school in Delhi has been honored by national and international awards for its qualitative and comprehensive kind of education.Delhi has always been the educational hub of India, and its private schools have a track record of producing great talent. Most of the Delhi schools have a tough focus on academic subjects, with little scope for creativity and extra-curricular activities. Long-established schooling methods tend to emphasize rote learning and memorization, rather than cheering self-sufficient or creative thinking. There is a strong emphasis on examinations from an early age which makes the atmosphere more competitive. One of the best schools in Delhi is "The Mann School" which is not only a school but it's a way of life. They coach their students to be polite, accomplished, academically sound, sporty, adventurous and sophisticated personalities before they walk out of their schooling years for their next phase of life.The school is equipped with a dedicated Wi-Fi enabled broadband Internet connection to help the students stay connected and up to date with the outside competitive world. Computer labs of the MS are fully equipped with the latest computers and the Information Technology curriculum has been planned to make computers an integral part of the learning process.MS has smart classrooms connected to a central server for e-content to make their textual knowledge more interactive. Digital learning in schools has generated more enthusiasm in the students and has lessened the burden of bags. Robotics/ Gaming / Animation clubs has attracted the interest of many students for enhancing their knowledge in IT which has made teaching and learning process more efficient and effective. All this facilities has made Mann school one of the exceptionalBoarding school serves as a diverse body of motivated and well rounded students who study & live in supportive, wide-ranging academic communities where they learn about independence, responsibility and traditional values that help them achieve success at higher rates than private and public school students.Phone Number: 011-27700143 / 27700100 / 27700550Mobile Number: - +91-9811560459Holambi Khurd, Delhi – 110082Website:For job applications, please mail ONLY on info@themannschool.com