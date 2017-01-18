LPU organized Mega Business Summit

•Delegates and office bearers of SMEs, Laghu Udyog Bharti and PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry participated in large number

-- Working on massive scale to bridge 'Industry-Academia' gap, the newly created Division of Industry Interface (DII) at Lovely Professional University organized mega business summit at LPU Campus. The summit was organized in association with Jalandhar Management Association (JMA), where delegates and office bearers of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Laghu Udyog Bharti and PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry participated in large number. On this occasion Deputy Director, NSIC (National Small Industries Corporation of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises-MSME), Mr Gurpal Singh and Director EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council of Ministry of Commerce and Industry India) Mr Opinder Singh were specially present. The business summit was highly interactive and appreciated by all participants. It proved to be a great step to help startups and self employment as part of the 'Make in India' drive.LPU Chancellor Mr. Ashok Mittal and Pro Chancellor Mrs. Rashmi Mittal, along with the Deans and Heads of different departments, welcomed everyone to the summit. Executive Dean Dr. Lovi Raj Gupta spoke to the gathering about the university's newly created Division of Industry Interface and about the university's new initiative of an on campus project lab where SMEs were invited to set up live product development centers and R&D setups along with manufacturing facilities to bridge the industry-academia gap.JMA President Mr Ahsanul Haq spoke about Industry-Institute partnerships. He hoped such partnerships to address the lack of employability skills among engineering and management graduates. He lauded LPU on its initiative of setting up a project lab inside the campus with support from SMEs, and assured the continued support to LPU in making the project successful. President Laghu Udyog Bharti Mr. Ashok Sethi; Convener, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mr. Sanjeev Juneja; and, Dy. Director EEPC Mr. Opinder Singh also expressed their appreciation and support for LPU initiative.Illustrative, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1905, is a proactive and dynamic multi-State apex organization working at the grass-root level with strong national and international linkages. The Chamber acts as a catalyst in the promotion of industry, trade and entrepreneurship.