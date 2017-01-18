News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LPU organized Mega Business Summit
•Delegates and office bearers of SMEs, Laghu Udyog Bharti and PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry participated in large number
LPU Chancellor Mr. Ashok Mittal and Pro Chancellor Mrs. Rashmi Mittal, along with the Deans and Heads of different departments, welcomed everyone to the summit. Executive Dean Dr. Lovi Raj Gupta spoke to the gathering about the university's newly created Division of Industry Interface and about the university's new initiative of an on campus project lab where SMEs were invited to set up live product development centers and R&D setups along with manufacturing facilities to bridge the industry-academia gap.
JMA President Mr Ahsanul Haq spoke about Industry-Institute partnerships. He hoped such partnerships to address the lack of employability skills among engineering and management graduates. He lauded LPU on its initiative of setting up a project lab inside the campus with support from SMEs, and assured the continued support to LPU in making the project successful. President Laghu Udyog Bharti Mr. Ashok Sethi; Convener, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mr. Sanjeev Juneja; and, Dy. Director EEPC Mr. Opinder Singh also expressed their appreciation and support for LPU initiative.
Illustrative, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1905, is a proactive and dynamic multi-State apex organization working at the grass-root level with strong national and international linkages. The Chamber acts as a catalyst in the promotion of industry, trade and entrepreneurship.
For more details visit-http://www.lpu.in/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse