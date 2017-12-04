News By Tag
Sages Announce 2/10 Release Date For New Album Sleepwalker
Sacramento based rock/metal group Sages announce February release for their new album Sleepwalker.
There's something in the water up in Sacramento, producing iconic rock bands over the past 20 years including Deftones, Cake, Middle Class Rut and many others. Sages is posed to soon join their ranks, as their tireless work ethic and buzzworthy sound has created a stir in the press with recent coverage by Alternative Press and Substream. Success is not a science, but as many of today's artists know, the only way to be noticed is to write great music and to roll up your sleeves and put in the work.
Sages self-produced Sleepwalker, is a concept album brought to life by the band to explore the existential topics penned by vocalist Dino Vidovich.Their music explores themes such as energy, spirituality and the possibility of life transcending through alternative means. In support of the release, Sages has booked multiple live dates around the Northern California area.
Listen to "Face The World" via Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/
Sages Official Website - https://www.facebook.com/
Tour Dates:
02-18-17 - The Hellhouse - Gold River, CA w/ Colour 21, Misamore, Control
03-15-17 - Colonial Theater - Sacramento, CA w/ Norma Jean, He Is Legend, Capsize
04-12-17 - Powerhouse Pub - Folsom, CA
"The concept of the lyrics and album overall are existential and based on our perception of reality as we've been taught to see it. I came up with the name Sages when I was studying spiritual psychology and shamanism, and learned that we are all sages, we are all shamans, we just have to choose to tap into and nurture that part of ourselves that can expand our understanding of life and our ability to navigate through this human experience with grace instead of rigidity and imbalance. The album Sleepwalker is a reflection of that. A lot of us are sleepwalking;
