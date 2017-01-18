Dubai Creative Clusters Authority Signs Partnership Agreement with Ministry of Health and Prevention

Agreement to Support UAE Efforts to Develop Healthcare Sector and Pharmaceuticals Industry

-- UAE, 24 January, 2017 - Dubai Creative Clusters Authority (DCCA), a government regulatory body mandated to foster the economic development of Dubai's creative clusters and related knowledge industries, has signed a partnership agreement with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention to support the country's efforts in developing the healthcare sector and providing an enabling environment for advancing the pharmaceuticals industry.The new partnership aligns with efforts by DCCA and the Ministry of Health and Prevention to boost the pharmaceuticals industry. It will also strengthen mutual cooperation in terms of developing licensing procedures and registering plants located in areas under DCCA's jurisdiction to allow them to operate more efficiently.The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Policy and Licensing of the Ministry of Health & Prevention, and His Excellency Ahmad bin Bayat, Director General of DCCA. It aims to develop mechanisms of collaboration and coordination towards advancing the pharmaceuticals industry and products as well as medical equipment in Dubai and the UAE.In addition, the agreement stipulates both parties to execute UAE legislations pertaining to registering plants of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment, as well as to cooperate on overcoming challenges facing plants and investors.H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Policy and Licensing of the Ministry of Health & Prevention , said: "We are committed to our leadership's directives that seek to elevate the healthcare sector and achieve the UAE Vision 2021 in terms of making the country one of the best globally in the quality of healthcare services. As part of our efforts to cooperate with many vital partners, our new partnership with DCCA will further boost the progress of the UAE's healthcare sector."He added: "We are confident that this partnership will become a catalyst for unprecedented future growth levels in the pharmaceuticals industry. It will also help develop infrastructure and nurture skills and technological capabilities in this sector."Dr. Al Amiri pointed out that the UAE has become an attractive destination for global pharmaceuticals and medical equipment companies, with the number of plants amounting to 16, in addition to 18 more plants still waiting for initial approvals, raising the total number of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment plants to 34 by 2020. Over 1000 new and existing pharmaceutical products are made in the UAE.For more than five years, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has set up health legislations that encourage the manufacturing of new and innovative pharmaceuticals in the country. Five agreements were signed between global companies and local plants to manufacture new pharmaceuticals in the UAE, with production starting in March 2015.For his part, His Excellency Ahmad bin Bayat, Director General of DCCA, said: "Signing this agreement with the Ministry of Health and Prevention is a very important addition to DCCA's efforts to develop the pharmaceuticals industry. This sector enjoys a strategic significance since it directly affects the health of individuals and societies, and because it is one of the main pillars and contributors to the knowledge and innovation economy. We are exerting all necessary efforts to help develop this sector by providing infrastructure and ensuring a suitable environment that attracts investments and experts to innovate and create, leading eventually to building our capacities in terms of pharmaceuticals production, research and development in Dubai and the UAE at large."DCCA will work on enhancing the pharmaceuticals industry - a vital sector with a market size exceeding AED11 billion in the UAE – through providing a stimulating environment for industry professionals and helping them grow their businesses. The Authority will offer pharmaceutical companies operating in Dubai Science Park (DSP) a flexible regulatory framework that ensures ease of business and meets their demands through an integrated ecosystem that supports scientific research and innovation. Thanks to the support provided to businesses and entrepreneurs, DSP has become a headquarters for over 300 companies working in biosciences, energy and environment, including some of the top global names in the industry.Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Executive Director of Dubai Science Park, said: "This agreement is a positive step towards developing the business environment for the pharmaceuticals industry and products in Dubai and the UAE. The initiative supports DSP's strategy for attracting pioneering companies in the sector. DSP also aims to serve specialized companies, including startups, SMEs and large multinational corporations as part of its bid to become the preferred choice for businesses operating in the science sector."With the fast growth of the pharmaceuticals industry in the UAE, the partnership will provide further support to an already distinct legislative environment in the emirate and the country. Such an environment helps attract more investors in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the agreement will enhance Dubai's position as a leading healthcare and medical tourism hub.Dubai government's keen interest in establishing solid foundations for the healthcare sector is clearly demonstrated through its many initiatives, including the Dubai Health Strategy 2021 that aims to reengineer the healthcare sector to meet the growing demands and expectations of citizens and residents. The sector is also one of the Dubai Industrial Strategy's pillars since the strategy focuses in its first phase on manufacturing medical cosmetic products and developing R&D capabilities in the pharmaceuticals industry. Dubai is also aiming to attract 500,000 medical tourists in the next five years.