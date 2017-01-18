News By Tag
woodenstreet.com: the house of your dreams now just a click away! Providing cost effective solutions
woodenstreet.com is a perfect place to buy wooden furniture online in India. It provides a plethora of world class wooden furniture designs to choose from, all crafted from premium quality timber and fabric. They bring you furniture of all types and styles, designed to perfection by painstaking efforts of a team of adroit and deft artisans. The all-encompassing catalogue includes all varieties living and bedroom furniture, kids'-room and storage solutions, etc. imaginable, fashioned in line with the global styles and standards. Their range of multi-utility furniture is novel and never-seen-before, a perfect amalgamation of style and sensibility. What sets woodenstreet.com further apart from other online furniture stores is that it has made provisions for customization of furniture as per users' requisites. With the prospect of obtaining furniture made as per global standards and tailor-made while keeping in mind your space constraints and personal taste, shopping for home furniture, online or otherwise, has never been easier.
Moreover, this portal also provides complete interior design solutions for your home. Right from choosing the colour scheme to zeroing down the positioning of furniture in sync with it, woodenstreet.com does it all for you. Their highly skilled team of interior designers, 3-D planners, etc. visit you , make detailed sitemaps and pay keen attention to every minute detail while determining the décor of your home, all while bearing in mind your requirements and personal choice. They work carefully upon your insights, creating a beautiful interior for your abode, while still retaining your personal touch.
Also, buying wooden furniture often comes with annoying medi ators, who charge a ridiculous commission on already exorbitant furniture prices. Transportation and installation levies additional and arbitrary charges. woodenstreet.com offers an excellent cross-cutting solution as they bypass the middlemen layer so that customers can acquire wooden furniture at factory prices. Also, they have a team of in-house designers and artisans, and thus, their products are reasonably priced. Their wooden furniture passes through a series of rigorous tests and checks before it is delivered to the customer. Also, the prices are inclusive of all delivery and installation charges. Over and above that, the expert interior design consultation, which may otherwise burn a hole in your pocket, is also availed to you, free of any additional cost.
In addition to all the benefits mentioned above, the woodenstreet website is highly user-friendly, further upping your online furniture shopping experience. They offer enticing and frequent offers and discounts, delivering the first-class furniture at unrivalled prices right at your doorstep. Do pay a visit to their website and let yourself run wild in a world of exquisite wooden furniture designs and realize the dream of your perfect home.
visit: https://www.woodenstreet.com
