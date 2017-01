Perfect Setting for a Perfect Selfie; Vivo Launches V5 with 20MP Front Camera in Kolkata

Media Contact

Vivo Mobiles India

Nitin Yadav +91-8130796609

nitin.yadav@ vivoglobal.com Vivo Mobiles IndiaNitin Yadav +91-8130796609

End

-- With the selfie revolution going strong, Vivo, the premium global smartphone brand today launched its flagship V5 with the first everfront camera in Kolkata. In a glittering event at Hotel Hyatt, famous Bollywood actress Raima Sen launched the V5 in presence of the business partners of Vivo India. Focused on the young selfie aficionados, the smartphone offers a perfect combination of technology, design and the overall performance with the unprecedented 20MP front camera and a revolutionary feature, the "that allows users to take perfect selfies in diverse lighting conditions.· 4G LTE Network· 13.97 cm (5.5) HD Display· Octa-core 64-bit· 4 GB RAM/32 GB ROM (Expandable up to 128 GB)· 20 MP Front Camera and 13 MP Rear Camera· Battery 3000 mAhThe all new "feature induces a natural glow on the face without straining eyes that lights up the picture irrespective of the lighting conditions. Furthermore, this feature will allow users to capture every frame perfectly without making them grainy, distorted or flooded with hard flash.The phone priced at Rs 17,980/- will be available from November 26onwards at a store near you.To know more visit http://www.vivo.co.in/V5please contactNitin Yadav | Vivo India | +91-8130796609 | nitin.yadav@ vivoglobal.com