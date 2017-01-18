News By Tag
Perfect Setting for a Perfect Selfie; Vivo Launches V5 with 20MP Front Camera in Kolkata
Vivo V5 – Specifications
· 4G LTE Network
· 13.97 cm (5.5) HD Display
· Octa-core 64-bit
· 4 GB RAM/32 GB ROM (Expandable up to 128 GB)
· 20 MP Front Camera and 13 MP Rear Camera
· Battery 3000 mAh
The all new "Moonlight Glow" feature induces a natural glow on the face without straining eyes that lights up the picture irrespective of the lighting conditions. Furthermore, this feature will allow users to capture every frame perfectly without making them grainy, distorted or flooded with hard flash.
The phone priced at Rs 17,980/- will be available from November 26th onwards at a store near you.
To know more visit http://www.vivo.co.in/
For more information, please contact
Nitin Yadav | Vivo India | +91-8130796609 | nitin.yadav@
Media Contact
Vivo Mobiles India
Nitin Yadav +91-8130796609
nitin.yadav@
