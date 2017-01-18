News By Tag
The Evolution Of Tabla Gharanas
Percussion instruments, which were quite similar to the tablas, are seen in the temple sculptures dating back many years. The present form of the instrument were popularized in the royal courts of various dynasties.
The tabla is rightly known as the queen of the drums and percussion instruments. It is the most popular instrument in India, when it comes to rhythm. It basically consists of two drums, the Bayan or the big bass drum and the Dayan. They are always played together. Both the drums have a body, which is closed at the bottom. The open top is covered with the skin of goat and to its edge a second skin called the Kani, is attached. The central portion is a black area, known as the GAB. This GAB is responsible for the special sound and the variety of sounds and modulations that come out from the table. How the GAB is applied, determines in a great way the quality of the table. It is made of a paste which consists of rice flour and iron fillings. When the drums are being played, they are placed on a ring called the BIRA. There are also tuning wedges at the sides, which help to tune the instrument. They are held together by the leather straps.
The Bayan is responsible for the bass part. The body is generally made of chrome-plated copper. It is played by the index number and the middle finger of the left hand alternatively or simultaneously. The Dayan is made of different types of wood. It is mandatory, especially in Bengal, to make a hollow inside the body of the dayan. Depending on whether one beats the wedges upward or downward, the sound gets high or low. This is done by a tuning hammer. The size of the dayan depends on the diameter of the skin. The standard sizes are 5 ¼ inches to 5 ½ inches. As already mentioned, the dayans are made of different types of wood like Shisham, Neem, Mahogany and Babla. Other contributing factors are the quality of the skin, quality of the GAB, and the manufacturing. Density of the wood is also important. This is actually which part of the tree the wood is cut off from.
Some Noted Tabla Players
Some eminent table players who have taken the instrument to new heights are Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Allarakha, Bickram Ghosh, Anindo Chatterjee, Anuradha Patel, Tanmoy Bose etc.
