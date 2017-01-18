 
The Evolution Of Tabla Gharanas

Percussion instruments, which were quite similar to the tablas, are seen in the temple sculptures dating back many years. The present form of the instrument were popularized in the royal courts of various dynasties.
 
 
ILFORD, England - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The most famous personality who is credited with the development and evolution of tabla, is Siddhar Khan Dharhi. His later generations and their disciples spread the various tabla playing techniques throughout India. The main gharanas are Delhi, Lucknow, benares, Arjara, Punjab and Farukhabad. The term gharana is quite important for the tabla players as any discussion related to this instrument is not complete without mentioning the name of the gharana. It describes the traditions which have been established by the founder of the gharana and subsequent developments by his disciples and descendants. The six major gharanas of tabla is the basic foundation stone of all kinds of professional and personal activities related to table. The names are often derived from the places of their geographical origin. Though, there are many other types and sub types of gharanas, these are the most known and played ones. Buying the tabla is an art and in such cases, you should opt for best Tabla shop uk.

The tabla is rightly known as the queen of the drums and percussion instruments. It is the most popular instrument in India, when it comes to rhythm. It basically consists of two drums, the Bayan or the big bass drum and the Dayan. They are always played together. Both the drums have a body, which is closed at the bottom. The open top is covered with the skin of goat and to its edge a second skin called the Kani, is attached. The central portion is a black area, known as the GAB. This GAB is responsible for the special sound and the variety of sounds and modulations that come out from the table. How the GAB is applied, determines in a great way the quality of the table. It is made of a paste which consists of rice flour and iron fillings. When the drums are being played, they are placed on a ring called the BIRA. There are also tuning wedges at the sides, which help to tune the instrument. They are held together by the leather straps.

The Bayan is responsible for the bass part. The body is generally made of chrome-plated copper. It is played by the index number and the middle finger of the left hand alternatively or simultaneously. The Dayan is made of different types of wood. It is mandatory, especially in Bengal, to make a hollow inside the body of the dayan. Depending on whether one beats the wedges upward or downward, the sound gets high or low. This is done by a tuning hammer. The size of the dayan depends on the diameter of the skin. The standard sizes are 5 ¼ inches to 5 ½ inches. As already mentioned, the dayans are made of different types of wood like Shisham, Neem, Mahogany and Babla. Other contributing factors are the quality of the skin, quality of the GAB, and the manufacturing. Density of the wood is also important. This is actually which part of the tree the wood is cut off from.

Some Noted Tabla Players

Some eminent table players who have taken the instrument to new heights are Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Allarakha, Bickram Ghosh, Anindo Chatterjee, Anuradha Patel, Tanmoy Bose etc.

