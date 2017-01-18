News By Tag
Perth Accounting Firm Fusion Group Soars In Their First Year In Business With Over 100 Clients
The result is unprecedented growth. In its first year in operation, Fusion Group saw over 100 clients – from Corporate Firms to Adult Entertainers – and migrated its premises from a dusty warehouse to a plush new office in central Leederville.
"Perth is a small place so all we can do is produce great work, keep an open mind, and smile and have a laugh," he says. "Otherwise talking tax all day would send anyone nuts."
A Xero-certified licensed tax agent, Danny fuses hip new technology and a laidback approach with a commitment to getting the job done seriously.
This has led to clients' total trust. With access to nearly every bookkeeping client's login details, Danny and the Fusion team not only completes BAS statements, but actually pays their bills and tax liabilities – freeing them to focus and growing their business.
"We take it that step further and, with the permission of the client, really look after them financially,"
Seeing an average of 3-5 new clients per week – mostly through word-of-mouth recommendations – Danny has until now handled the workflow himself, with some help from two part-time staff. Now, Fusion Group seeks a full time senior tax accountant to add to the fold and support the business's burgeoning growth.
Of course, success hasn't come easy. But, says Danny, "Hard work during the week and long hours makes those Friday lunches and beers taste even better."
To organize a meeting or enquire about bookkeeping or accounting services, contact Danny on 08 6243 0444 or danny@fusiongroup.net.au
Visit http://www.fusiongroup.net.au for details.
Contact
Danny Coyne
***@fusiongroup.net.au
End
