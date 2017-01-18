News By Tag
Shop for Exclusive Asian Designer Couture in London's Fashionable Marylebone District
Leading multi-designer fashion brand O'nitaa announces fresh new arrivals of bridal couture and pret-a-porter collections at its flagship retail store in London's Marylebone district
Speaking at a fashion event, O'nitaa's spokesperson said, "We are passionate about making every woman and man we dress feel amazing and unique. We understand the beauty of Asian designer couture stems from vibrant colors, exquisite embroidery, intricate detailing, lavish fabrics and flattering silhouettes. We collaborate with talented Indian and Pakistani designers and offer handpicked collections of their best and most original designs. We provide a diverse collection of designer apparel including one of a kind couture pieces to a vast array of ready to wear collections suitable for a wide variety of occasions. Our made to measure services which we offer to both in store and online customers are much sought after by clients who desire perfectly fitting garments."
O'nitaa's business model centers around its loyal customer base that includes modern men and women who want to feel elegant, original and authentic in Indian designer wear. With its experience and expertise, the store has its pulse on the latest fashion trends taking place back home in India and Pakistan. The store strives to bring these trends to customers in the UK and the rest of the world through its ecommerce website. Whether it's the latest designs of salwarkameez, A line kurtas or bridal lehengas you're after, O'nitaa does not disappoint. Bridal lehengas are offered in a broad range of colors ranging from the traditional red to offbeat ones such as mint green. Grooms can choose from ornate sherwanis and achkhans to look regal on their wedding day.
O'nitaa is widely recognized as a premier wedding wear shop in Marylebone, one of London's most preferred shopping destinations. Speaking about the location, O'nitaa's spokesperson revealed, "Choosing Marylebone for our flagship store was a strategic decision. It's no secret that London's best Indian couture stores are located here and we wanted to be at this exclusive address. With its charming atmosphere and eclectic offerings, we believe that customers who come to our store will have a great day of shopping. Our style consultants are always ready with advice for customers who need a little guidance."
As a stand out Asian wedding wear shop in Marylebone, O'nitaa offers everything customers need to perfect their look. This includes attractive fashion jewelry, traditional footwear, handbags, scarves and stoles. Their range of fashion jewelry includes trendy rings, necklace sets, kundan earrings, maang tikkas, bangles and bracelets at affordable prices. Traditional footwear consists of embellished flats for women and hand embroidered khussas for men. Women can look at chic clutches in various colors, sizes and designs to team up with their attire. To explore O'nitaa's complete range of offerings, visit their flagship store that's just off London's Baker Street or shop online at www.onitaa.co.uk.
About:O'nitaa is a London based, internationally reputed supplier of quality Asian clothing including couture, designer wear, wedding wear and pret-a-porter collections sourced from talented designers in the Indian sub-continent. The company offers made to measure services for most garments that can be purchased from its flagship multi designer retail store as well as ecommerce website.
