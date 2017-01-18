News By Tag
Market Analysis of Global Water Quality Analyzers Reveal Strong Growth through 2021
Initially, the report begins with a brief overview of the global water quality analyzer market and then moves on to evaluate the market by its segmentation. As the name suggests, water quality analyzer is used to test water for chemical & biological agents; and also to measure some key aspects such as clarity and rate of movement. Lack of clean drinking water and the consistent rise in environmental water pollution have become the growing concerns in most regions and are considered as a market driver.
The market is further segmented on the basis of products and its end-users. It is mainly for water engineers, scientists and managers who need to monitor in-stream water quality, pollution level by assessment of pollutant loads, or to set future water quality target. One of the major benefits of the water quality analyzer is that it brings together an array of tools to help the user in analyzing and collect water quality data. At present, many organizations invest a great deal of time and effort in collecting water quality data.
Moving further, the report presents a competitive landscape of the key industry players. This section also highlights market share and supply/demand pattern of each player. The major competitors in the global Water Quality Analyzers market are:
• Thermo Scientific (USA)
• Tintometer (USA)
• SWAN Analytische Instrumente (Switzerland)
• Myron (USA), YSI (USA)
• Thermal Product Solutions (USA)
• Hach (USA)
• Mettler-Toledo (USA)
• Emerson (USA)
• HANNA Instruments (USA)
• LaMatte (USA)
• Omega (USA)
• Metrohm (Switzerland)
• GE Water (USA)
• ABB (Switzerland)
• Horiba (Japan)
In the consequent sections, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches and developments by the key players are mentioned in detail. With the detailed market information, the report acts as an essential tool for the companies currently active across the value chain. Additionally, for the new entrants in the market, it provides market valuable information and assist in building business strategies.
