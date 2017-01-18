News By Tag
Global Amusement and Theme Park Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020) – Daedal Research
The Global Amusement and Theme Park Market report provides an analysis of theme park market of the following regions: North America, APAC, Latin America and EMEA.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global theme park market has also been forecasted for the period 2016-2020, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
The competition in global theme park market is fragmented with several small players invading the market. However, the key players of the theme park market are Walt Disney, Merlin Entertainment Plc and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.
These key players are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.
North America
APAC
Latin America
EMEA
Walt Disney
Merlin Entertainment Plc
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Executive Summary
Theme parks are venues that are based on a particular theme or an idea; and the accompanying novelties, rides, accommodations and other facilities in theme park are also based upon the same theme idea. For instance, in the US there are theme parks that are based on theme of Harry Potter, Star Wars, etc. The spending in theme parks consists of admission fees, food, souvenirs and other related purchases made at the parks. The amount of money people spend on merchandise and food is included in spending totals as it tends to relate closely to attendance and to the amount of time people stay at a park. Major proportion of theme park revenue is generated from ticket sales.
Theme parks can be segregated on the basis of category into international destination theme parks and regional destination theme parks. The theme parks can also be segregated on the basis of types into family theme parks, regional theme parks, property theme parks, educational theme parks, etc. Theme parks have different admission policies that includes, pay-as-you-go and pay-one-price.
Global theme park market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2011-2015 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2016-2020 tremendously. The theme park market is expected to increase due to growth in urban population, increase in GDP per-capita, rise in middle class population, increase in international tourism expenditure, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as, foreign exchange rate fluctuation, regulatory changes, threat of terror attacks, seasonal nature of industry, etc.
Figure 1: History of Theme/Amusement Parks
Figure 2: Theme Parks by Category
Figure 3: Types of Theme Parks
Figure 4: Admission Policies of Theme Parks
Figure 5: Admission Policies of Theme Parks: Advantages & Disadvantages
Figure 6: Theme Park Lifecycle- Positive & Negative Feedback Loops
Figure 7: Global Theme Market by Value; 2011-2015 (US$ Billion)
Figure 8: Global Theme Market by Value; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)
Figure 9: Global Theme Park Market by Attendance; 2011-2015 (Million)
Figure 10: Global Theme Park Market by Attendance; 2016-2020 (Million)
Figure 11: Global Top 25 Theme Parks by Attendance; 2011-2015 (Million)
Figure 12: Global Top 25 Theme Parks by Attendance; 2016-2020 (Million)
Figure 13: North America Theme Parks Market by Value (Top 20); 2011-2015 (US$ Million)
Figure 14: North America Theme Parks Market by Value (Top 20); 2016-2020 (US$ Million)
Figure 15: North America Theme Parks Market by Attendance (Top 20); 2011-2015 (Million)
Figure 16: North America Theme Parks Market by Attendance (Top 20); 2016-2020 (Million)
Figure 17: APAC Theme Parks Market by Value (Top 20); 2011-2015 (US$ Million)
Figure 18: APAC Theme Parks Market by Value (Top 20); 2016-2020 (US$ Million)
Figure 19: APAC Theme Parks Market by Attendance (Top 20); 2011-2015 (Million)
Figure 20: APAC Theme Parks Market by Attendance (Top 20); 2016-2020 (Million)
Figure 21: Latin America Theme Parks Market by Value (Top 10); 2011-2015 (US$ Million)
Figure 22: Latin America Theme Parks Market by Value (Top 10); 2016-2020 (US$ Million)
Figure 23: Latin America Theme Park Market by Attendance (Top 10); 2011-2015 (Million)
Figure 24: Latin America Theme Park Market by Attendance (Top 10); 2016-2020 (Million)
Figure 25: EMEA Theme Park Market by Value (Top 20); 2011-2015 (US$ Million)
Figure 26: EMEA Theme Park Market by Value (Top 20); 2016-2020 (US$ Million)
Figure 27: EMEA Theme Park Market by Attendance (Top 20); 2011-2015 (Million)
Figure 28: EMEA Theme Park Market by Attendance (Top 20); 2016-2020 (Million)
Figure 29: Global Middle Class Population; 2009-2020 (Billion)
Figure 30: Global GDP Per-Capita; 2009-2016 (US$)
Figure 31: Global Urban Population; 2007-2015 (Billion)
Figure 32: International Tourism Expenditure;
Figure 33: Global Smartphone Usage; 2011-2015 (Million Units)
Figure 34: Global Theme Park Spending & Nominal GDP; 2010-2020
