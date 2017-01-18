 
Global Pricing is Pleased to Announce the Addition of Alan Stewart to the Executive Team

 
 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Pricing Innovations (GPI) has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Alan Stewart. Alan joins GPI as Commercial Director to continue GPI's success providing business services to valued clients across Europe and the US.

GPI, the pricing experts, has strengthened its executive team this week with the addition of Alan Stewart. Alan joins as Commercial Director will be based at the firm's Global Headquarters in central London.

Preeti Patel, CEO said "I am thrilled that Alan is joining our team. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being a leading provider in the industry. Alan is a true sales professional and shares our values, focus on innovation, and places the same strong emphasis on the customer experience as we do. Alan's wealth of experience within the industry and impeccable reputation for providing high quality service makes him the perfect addition for the company." Preeti also added "GPI is continuing to support innovation for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and with Alan on board, the vision for the company is further strengthened."

Alan will join GPI from IMS health, where he served as a Global Pricing Solution Specialist.

Alan adds, "I look forward to joining such an exciting company that prides itself on top quality service and delivering exactly what the customer needs in the modern pharmaceutical market access environment."

ABOUT GPI

GPI is an innovative market leader in business transformation and solutions for pharmaceutical pricing and access.

GPI supports price decision-making through a combination of robust data-driven insights and bespoke analytical solutions, helping the life sciences industry achieve operational and access excellence. GPI has an expanding global presence along with innovative new tools and services that continue to meet and exceed its clients' needs.

As a global company, GPI has operating units and service partners throughout the world.  GPI  is a privately held company headquartered in London, UK.

For more information contact GPI at press@globalpricing.com or visit www.globalpricing.com or call: +44 (0) 203 874 3050

Contact
Global Pricing Innovations (GPI)
+44 (0) 203 874 3050
***@globalpricing.com
