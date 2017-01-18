2016 Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Ricky Anderson, ESQ

Excellence in all aspects of his Family, Career and Community. Great service and Commitment.

-- Life Time Achievement Award presented to Attorney Ricky Anderson for his Excellence in all aspects of his Family, Career and Community. We at In the Spirit Entertainment would like to congratulate him on his service, commitment and excellence. Ricky Anderson, is a 1979 graduate of Benton Harbor High School, attended Prairie View A & M University, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1983, and his Juris Doctor Degree, from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1992, and was admitted to the State Bar of Texas, in 1992.Attorney Ricky Anderson, has been the Managing Partner of the Law Firm of Anderson & Smith P.C., since 1994, with their office in Houston, Texas, as well as, an Adjunct Professor at Thurgood Marshall School of Law since 1998, where he Lectures Entertainment Law, Music Industry Contracts, and Trial Preparation. The National Bar Association's Entertainment Attorney of the Year, 2006-2007, recipient of the National Bar Association's Presidential Award, 2008, the National Bar Association Chair, Entertainment Sports and Arts Law Section 2010 to Present, National Bar Association's Alternate Chair, Entertainment, Sports and Arts Law Section, 2008 - 2010, Advisor to the Grammy Board of Governors Texas Chapter 2010 – 2011, Grammy U Advocate of Year 2010 - 2011, Grammy Governor for The Recording Academy, Texas Board of Governors 2007 - 2010, 2011 - Present.he Law Firm of Anderson & Smith P.C. represents Celebrities, Comedian-Actor Steve Harvey, Host of Family Feud, NBC's Steve Harvey Talk Show, Theater Box Office success "Think Like A Man", the Steve Harvey Show, Steve Harvey's Big Time, New York Times, Number One Best Seller, Wall Street Journal, Number One Best Seller "Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man", "Straight Talk, No Chaser", and the Nationally Syndicated Steve Harvey Morning Show, Show Time at the Apollo, Kings of Comedy, The Fighting Temptations, Love Don't Cost A Thing, You Got Served, Racing Strips; Actor Isaiah Washington, of ABC's Grey's Anatomy, NBC's Bionic Woman, Spike Lee's Crooklyn, Clockers, Girl 6, Exit Wounds, Romeo Must Die, True Crime, Bulworth, Out of Sight, Love Jones, Dead Presidents, Stonewall, Dancing in September, Get on the Bus, and Forest Whitaker's Hurricane Season, Actress Cassi Davis, of Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Four (4) Time Grammy Award Recipient, Gospel Great Yolanda Adams, Nationally Syndicated Yolanda Adams Morning Show, Rushion McDonald of "Sister/Sister", The "Jamie Foxx Show", "The Parkers", MTV's "Barber Shop", The Hoodie Awards, Academy Award Winner and Golden Globe Winner, Comedian-Actor Mo'Nique of BET's The Mo'Nique Show, "The Parkers", "Fat Chance" "Charm School", and the Nationally Syndicated Radio Show Host of The Mo'Nique Show, Queens of Comedy and "Showtime at the Apollo"; Three (3) Time Grammy Award Winning Gospel Duo Tina Campbell, and Erica Campbell p/k/a "Mary Mary", also Celebrity Judges on BET's "Sunday's Best", Actor Richard T. Jones of "Judging Amy", Terminator, The Sarah Conor Chronicles, Kathy Sapp, Executive Producer of Fox's Judge Alex, Oprah Winfrey Network Suze Orman Show, Comedian –Actor Rickey Smiley, of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Host of the BET's Comic View, and ABC's Nationally Syndicated Doug Banks Morning Show, David A. Arnold, Actor and Writer for Tyler Perry's "Meet The Browns", Michael Colyar of BET's "Live in LA"; Comedian-Actor Sinbad, former Host of Showtime at the Apollo, and starring in such films as Necessary Roughness, Houseguest, First Kid, Jingle All The Way, and Goodburger; R & B Artist "Rome", Total Entertainment;J. Anthony Brown, of the "Tom Joyner Morning.For more information: