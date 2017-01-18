News By Tag
2016 Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Ricky Anderson, ESQ
Excellence in all aspects of his Family, Career and Community. Great service and Commitment.
Attorney Ricky Anderson, has been the Managing Partner of the Law Firm of Anderson & Smith P.C., since 1994, with their office in Houston, Texas, as well as, an Adjunct Professor at Thurgood Marshall School of Law since 1998, where he Lectures Entertainment Law, Music Industry Contracts, and Trial Preparation. The National Bar Association's Entertainment Attorney of the Year, 2006-2007, recipient of the National Bar Association's Presidential Award, 2008, the National Bar Association Chair, Entertainment Sports and Arts Law Section 2010 to Present, National Bar Association's Alternate Chair, Entertainment, Sports and Arts Law Section, 2008 - 2010, Advisor to the Grammy Board of Governors Texas Chapter 2010 – 2011, Grammy U Advocate of Year 2010 - 2011, Grammy Governor for The Recording Academy, Texas Board of Governors 2007 - 2010, 2011 - Present.
he Law Firm of Anderson & Smith P.C. represents Celebrities, Comedian-Actor Steve Harvey, Host of Family Feud, NBC's Steve Harvey Talk Show, Theater Box Office success "Think Like A Man", the Steve Harvey Show, Steve Harvey's Big Time, New York Times, Number One Best Seller, Wall Street Journal, Number One Best Seller "Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man", "Straight Talk, No Chaser", and the Nationally Syndicated Steve Harvey Morning Show, Show Time at the Apollo, Kings of Comedy, The Fighting Temptations, Love Don't Cost A Thing, You Got Served, Racing Strips; Actor Isaiah Washington, of ABC's Grey's Anatomy, NBC's Bionic Woman, Spike Lee's Crooklyn, Clockers, Girl 6, Exit Wounds, Romeo Must Die, True Crime, Bulworth, Out of Sight, Love Jones, Dead Presidents, Stonewall, Dancing in September, Get on the Bus, and Forest Whitaker's Hurricane Season, Actress Cassi Davis, of Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Four (4) Time Grammy Award Recipient, Gospel Great Yolanda Adams, Nationally Syndicated Yolanda Adams Morning Show, Rushion McDonald of "Sister/Sister"
