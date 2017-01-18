News By Tag
Soothika To Roll Out Post Pregnancy Ayurveda Distributorship Via FranchiseBazar
Soothika is a Kerala based Ayurveda brand for Mother and new-born baby care. The brand features products to restore and re-energise newly delivered women.
Invested and supported by the Kerala State Industrial development Corporation (KSIDC) and Times of India group. Soothika is the only Ayurveda product that has been completely embraced and endorsed by Gynaecologists.
Gynaecologist's Believe- Doctors are extremely cautious about the products that they prescribe to New Mothers.
Investor's Trusts - Kerala State Industrial development corporation is a State fund, sanctioned after extreme due diligence
Media supports- Times of India the leading media house in the country has partnered with Soothika.
Soothika franchisee -The Business Model
A B2B Franchisee business model, whereby the objective of the brand is to create awareness among Gynaecologists. This has been tried and tested, and the product is now available in more than 100 hospitals in south India. After the resounding success of the franchisee model in Gujarat, and Karnataka, the company is expanding its base to rest of India
Soothika franchisees enjoy multiple benefits. A "monopoly" brand, with minimum infrastructure requirement, the estimated ROI is more than 40%. With a projected payback period of less than 3 months, the franchisee program is a golden opportunity for Entrepreneurs who want to carve their success stories in the recession-proof healthcare sector. The brand provides excellent training and hand holding throughout the period of the franchise, which ensures that aspiring Entrepreneurs who have no prior experience in the industry can also make excellent returns from the business.
Rekha Babu, CEO of Soothika says, "We are pleased to join hands with 'Franchise Bazar' to expand our brand's presence across India and extend the best opportunity to aspiring partners in the healthcare sector."
