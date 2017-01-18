News By Tag
EduMind launches 6-Week Live Online USMLE step-1 Prep Course
EduMind brings for you a convenient option to prepare for USMLE step-1 exam with its new live online course. Now you can master all the subjects at your own pace.
The course combines live webcast sessions and assessments to provide you an unprecedented experience. It begins on February 13th and will continue through March 24, 2017.
This six-week long course introduces all major topics of USMLE and key study materials, everything online. You will be able to attend PASS Program via a live stream over the internet and engage in the lectures from the comfort of your own home. You can even access it at your own hand-held devices and use any browser you want. Only you need to have a valid internet connection.
Dr. Francis will be the mentor this time and you can attend his online classes and live interact with him to clear your doubts and queries.You can even opt for one-on-one tutoring for additional support and guidance. You just need to pay 10% extra of the course fee to secure your spot for one-on-one session.
The live online course provides deep insights into all major topics of the exam and offers access to download study materials at any time from home. It also provides the PDF of handbook and access to live interaction with mentors. Besides, it provides access to NBME self-assessment tests with free consultations with subject experts on specific queries.
The course also provides recorded lectures so that you don't have to miss on any important session. You can play, pause, rewind and fast-forward the videos as necessary, at any time. Some lectures will be accessible even post-course for a period of three months.Besides, the course also offers weekend sessions to further the scope for preparation. With this, you will not have to worry of leaving out important chapter or discussion. And it appeals to professionals or students who find it difficult to manage on week days.
Furthermore, the course offers an exclusive 'Morning Questions' session, 2 per week, to assess and test the level of preparation.Plus, the course offers a free cross-platform e-learning app so that students can practice and attend lectures at any time and from anywhere.
The registration fee for the live online course is $2,990 and an additional charge of $100 for each NBME consultation. You can find all the admission related information on their website.With this new live online USMLE step-1 prep course, the institute aims to enhance the accessibility of preparatory materials through virtual learning experience. It covers all major topics and offers instructions through qualified experts to meet desired results.
About EduMind:
Edu Mind is the fastest growing educational institute and teaching center in the United States. It accommodates a wide range of graduate admissions exams and provides prep course that cover MCAT, LSAT, GRE, GMAT, OAT, DAT and Continuing Education. It has provided over 950,000 hours of successful student participation and continues to rank amongst the top institutions that employs revolutionary teaching methods to achieve the desired results. EduMind focuses on providing a learning experience that is world class and second to none.
For further details visit us @ http://www.edumind.com/
