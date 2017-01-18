Notionpress proudly presents author Prakash Rajan with his book '10 and a half Stories Of Our Times'

Contact

-- India, today, is making a rapid transition from being a country of traditions and age-old beliefs to a modern nation that is readily welcoming the digital era. This transformation is touching the lives of ordinary Indians and is bringing a major change in their lifestyles, attitudes, opinions and mores. An exciting book that effectively brings these aspects to the fore, and which depicts the fact that modern India is eager to break away from the warp of established conventions and traditional mind-sets, is 10 ½ Stories of Our Times. Penned by Prakash Rajan, the book is published by Notion Press and is now available to readers all over the world.The book is a compilation of ten gripping short stories which reflect on numerous issues such as social media addiction, busy corporate lifestyle, patriarchy, sexual freedom, racist tendencies, and more. Whether it is Sharath, an ardent Dravid fan eager to win the respect of his playmates; Ravi, who faces a moral dilemma after becoming a local guardian of a distant relative; Anita, who reconnects with an old friend over a social networking site, only to see this cause a rift in the friendship with her housemate, or Naboothiri Jagannathan, a celebrity astrologer, who has contend with a strange visitor one evening, each of the life-like characters confront unique challenges which gives rise to situations of drama, suspense, comedy and satire. Even as the ten stories leave an indelible impact, there is a 'half-story' that is sure to raise a few eyebrows.Prakash Rajan is from Bengaluru. An engineer by training, he works as an Account Manager in an Engineering R&D services company. He is a cinephile, an avid reader of literary fiction and a cricket enthusiast. He lives in the north-west suburbs of Chicago with his wife and three-year- old son.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.