January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Double Sassy - A Hotel Promotion - Dorsett Room for SGD333 NETT for two nights

 
CENTRAL, Singapore - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- We're turning four by March 28! Stay with us during the weekends in March 2017 and enjoy an exclusive rate of S$333 NETT in a Dorsett Room for two nights!

Dorsett Singapore, the perfect hotel choice for both leisure and business travellers offers stylish and comfortable accommodation for the most discerning guests to enjoy, relax and refresh. The 10-storey hotel boasts of modern architecture and design; and is cladded with a full glass building façade to present a refreshing landmark that seeks to harmonise with the heritage backdrop of Chinatown precinct.

Well-positioned as a mid-scale hotel with diverse artistic atmosphere and cutting-edge IT facilities and services, be wowed by our promise of uncompromising contemporary living and a unique creative experience of modest luxury created specially for you...

Terms & Conditions:
• Minimum 2 consecutive weekend nights from 3 March 2017 to 2 April 2017.
• Rooms are subject to availability.
• Cancellation policy is 48 hours prior to arrival (local hotel time) to avoid one night charge.
• This promotion cannot be used with any other promotions, discounts and vouchers.
• All prices quoted are in Singapore dollars and subject to service charge and prevailing government taxes.
• Dorsett Singapore reserves the right to change the Terms and Conditions without prior notice.

For reservations or enquiries:

Call: +65 6678 8388

Email: reservation.singapore@dorsetthotels.com (mailto:reservation.singapore@dorsetthotels.com?subject=Bo...)

Book online: using promo code 333

Email:***@dorsetthotels.com
