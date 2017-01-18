Proximity Services Industry (ProSe) for LTE & 5G Networks to 2030 – Major Analysis of 30 Companies

MarketResearchNest.com adds "ProSe (Proximity Services) For LTE & 5G Networks: 2017 to 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" new report to its research database. The report spread across 127 pages with table and figures in it.

-- The "" report presents an in-depth assessment of the ProSe market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, use cases, applications, business models, pre-commercial case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain and strategic recommendations. The report also presents forecasts for ProSe-enabled device shipments and ProSe based mobile operator service revenue from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover multiple submarkets and 6 regions.By the end of 2025, SNS Research estimates that mobile operators can pocket as much $17 Billion in ProSe based annual service revenue. Up to 55% of this revenue figure will be attributable to proximity advertising.First introduced in Release 12 of the 3GPP specifications, ProSe (Proximity Services) is a D2D (Device-to-Device)technology that allows LTE devices to detect each other and to communicate directly. It relies on multiple enhancements to existing LTE standards including new functional elements and a "sidelink" air interface for direct connectivity between devices.In comparison to existing D2D and proximity networking technologies, ProSe offers several distinct benefits including but not limited to better scalability, manageability, privacy, security and battery-efficiency. At present, efforts to commercialize ProSe are being spearheaded by the public safety and critical communications sector, amid the ongoing transition from legacy LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems to LTE networks.The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report. Topics CoveredThe report covers the following topics:- ProSe technology- Market drivers and barriers- Sidelink air interface and spectrum bands- ProSe discovery and direct communication services- ProSe coverage scenarios and modes of operation- ProSe reference architecture, key functional elements and interfaces- 3GPP standardization efforts for ProSe- Competing D2D and proximity networking technologies- Key applications, business models and monetization strategies- Case studies of pre-commercial ProSe engagements- Industry roadmap and value chain- Strategic recommendations for key ecosystem players including chipset suppliers, device OEMs, infrastructure vendors, public safety agencies and mobile operators- Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030- How big is the ProSe opportunity?- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?- How will the ecosystem evolve by segment and region?- What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?- How big is the ProSe service revenue opportunity for mobile operators?- How will ProSe help public safety agencies in replacing legacy LMR systems with LTE and 5G networks?- How will consolidation in the chipset ecosystem affect the adoption of ProSe?- How can ProSe deliver localized V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity?- What strategies should chipset suppliers, device OEMs and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?- In comparison to existing D2D and proximity networking technologies, ProSe offers several distinct benefits including but not limited to better scalability, manageability, privacy, security and battery-efficiency.- At present, efforts to commercialize ProSe are being spearheaded by the public safety and critical communications industry. The ongoing transition from legacy LMR systems to LTE networks is expected to trigger the very first investments in ProSe-enabled devices, as direct communication between devices is an essential requirement for users in this domain.- In the commercial area, mobile operators can leverage ProSe to offer a range of B2B, B2B2C and B2C services that rely on proximity including advertising, social networking, gaming, relaying traffic for wearables and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity.- By the end of 2025, SNS Research estimates that mobile operators can pocket as much $17 Billion in ProSe based annual service revenue. 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), Apple, ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute), Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group), Compass.To, DT (Deutsche Telekom), EE, Ericsson, Facebook, FirstNet (First Responder Network Authority), Home Office, UK, Huawei, IEEE , (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), Intel Corporation, KT Corporation, M87, MPSS (Ministry of Public Safety and Security, South Korea), NEC Corporation, Nokia, NTT DoCoMo, NXP Semiconductors, OnePlus, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, TanTan, Telecom Italia Group, U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), Wi-Fi Alliance, Yahoo, ZigBee Alliance. 