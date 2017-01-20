News By Tag
Beneficience.com PR Announces New Business Client Partnership with Womens Broadcasting Television Network Founders at WBTVN.tv
AW Publicist Tracey Bond adds WBTVN.tv - WomensBroadcasting Television Network to her new pr client partnership catalogue. WBTVN.tv streaming live on the internet via Roku, Comcast, Hulu, AppleTV et als.
Shea Vaughn: Co-Founder and co-CEO WBTVN and host of Sheanetics
Founder and Creator of Sheanetics and co-Founder WBTVN
Shea Vaughn is a leading wellness and fitness expert whose work has won the endorsement of the City of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Public Health. She has trained and consulted with corporate leaders, celebrities and innovative entrepreneurs around the country, affectionately earning her the title of America's Queen of Wellness. Ms. Vaughn is considered a pioneer in this field having created wellness & fitness principles to drive significant improvements and well-being in personal performance and transitioned this philosophy to inspire business wellness and success.
Shea is the creator of SheaNetics®; the only values-based doctor-endorsed lifestyle practice that enhances the quality of one's physical, nutritional, mental and emotional intelligence through the winning power of its grounding principles and transformational programs. She is also the founder of Founder of the Healthy Initiative Foundation and its healthy lifestyle ambassador program, the 90-Day Makeover.
Ms. Vaughn is the author of BREAKTHROUGH – The 5 Living Principles to Defeat Stress, Look Great & Find Total Well-Being; and hosts "The Shea Vaughn Show" on the all-positive HealthyLife worldwide radio network. She is a frequent speaker and guest expert on media and TV, including Ellen, The Marilyn Dennis Show, Windy City LIVE, The Social, and Best Ever You Network, and has been a regular contributor to health and wellness media, including Co-Founder & CEO Women's Broadcast Television Network (WBTVN) the Women's Global Leadership Alliance (WGLA), American Fitness Magazine and The Platform Magazine.
Jayne Rios: Co-Founder and CEO of WBTVN and Host of Spirit Fed
CEO Women's Broadcast Television Network
Jayne is a nationally recognized Speaker, Author, Visionary co-Founder of Women's Broadcast Television Network (WBTVN) and CEO of Women's Global Leadership Alliance. Jayne has 30 years experience in television, video and internet marketing. Her passion is to empower and equip women by helping them realize their untapped potential for creating unlimited income on the internet and teaching them to become thought leaders in their occupations. She founded and sold her first company KungFuzos Video years before video was popular and she created an intellectual property eLearning system, proving her ability as a visionary leader.
Jayne won the Innovative Woman of the Year in 2014 from Today's Innovative Woman and the International Collaborator of the Year 2014 from the Public Speakers Association. Her work with ministries globally has opened doors in China, Africa, Middle East and Latin/South America.
For anyone who has a dream of taking their business to the next level, her story will inspire you today to take action and turn your passion into a reality.
The Women's Broadcast Television Network is seeking content created by women for women. We are unlike most Video-On-Demand TV stations because we offer Live Stream, Live Chat, Live Private Presentation (i.e. WebEx) in addition to Video-On-Demand programming. Our Television Station breaks the mold of typical television because we know the importance of interacting with your audience to build relationships, increase your list/followers and engage with links to your programs and services.
WBTVN is the exclusive ALL women's television station within a network of Cable stations throughout the United States and broadcast via Roku, Comcast, HULU, AppleTV to the world.
Q: Why partner as a client with Tracey Bond, PhJrn, Chief Publicist & US Press Agent at Beneficience.com PR for WBTVN.tv's new media public relations and communications management?
"Excited to partner with you (Tracey), I always loved your light and energy :-)" - Co-founder Jayne Rios, WBTVN.tv
MEDIA BOOKING: WBTVN.tv's founders are available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Co-founders Shea Vaughn + Jayne Rios media contact information + official publicist of record -dba- WBTVN.tv is Beneficience.com PR and published below at eMail: desk@Beneficience.com.
