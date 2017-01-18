First Central Hotel Suites Wins the Gold Award as 'Hotel of the Year 2016' at Hozpitality Excellence

First Central Hotel Suites, managed by Dubai-based Central Hotels group, was announced the Gold Award winner

Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

***@gmail.com Marketing Pro Junction

End

-- First Central Hotel Suites, managed by Dubai-based Central Hotels group, was announced the Gold Award winner as 'Hotel of the Year 2016' at the Hozpitality Excellence Awards – Middle East and North Africa. Featuring 524 apartments, equipped with top-notch facilities, First Central Hotel Suites is superbly located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road in close proximity to Dubai Marina, Montgomerie and Emirates Golf Clubs and Mall of the Emirates. Included in it is facilities are fabulous dining, leisure and business amenities designed to meet the needs of modern travellers.Expressing his delight on winning the award, Wael El Behi, General Manager of First Central Hotel Suites, said, "It is a very proud moment for all of us at First Central Hotel Suites. Our aim is to provide our customers the very best in terms of value for money with outstanding service. We are truly grateful to the Hozpitality Excellence Awards for the recognition."The Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards was organized to recognize top hotels and industry professionals that have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East and North Africa's growing market. He added: "We also take this opportunity to appreciate the support of all our loyal customers who have shown confidence in our product and service and are the real force behind this remarkable achievement. The award will continue to inspire us to do better for our guests."Sponsored by Delta Food Industries and powered by Danube Group, over 400 leading hoteliers participated in the awards where the winners were nominated on the basis of online voting. Among international celebrities who attended the award ceremony were Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Gary Rhodes.