Storyline Announces the Public Availability of its Application On iOS
Storyline is a storytelling app where you can create and share group videos of your favorite moments together
Today's generation is creating and consuming media content more than ever before. Consumers are seeking new ways to easily create and distribute their content to others and broadly across the Internet. As our society increasingly becomes more mobile, users require newer, faster, and safer methods to communicate and express themselves. Storyline bridges this gap in a fun, social, and seamless experience.
Storyline is a storytelling app where you can collaboratively create and share group videos of your favorite moments together. Whether by yourself or together with friends, you can capture and share life's special moments with ease.
Storyline allows users to easily capture a combination of audio, photos, and videos to create and tell their story. Users can also invite friends to their story to add moments as a contributing author. Authors have a variety of editing options for every moment such as adding text, drawings, and deep-links. Once created, stories are published to your own public profile, which can be shared and viewed on both web and mobile devices. Like our memories, stories are saved forever until users opt to remove them. To validate levels of engagement, Storyline also provides valuable analytics including likes and impressions for each story.
Storyline has been compared to a hybrid of SnapChat and YouTube. It stands ahead of other video sharing competitors with its group story creation, deep-linking, and auto-saving capabilities and features. While competitors limit creation and saving actions, Storyline creates a community that encourages users and businesses to create and share stories, engaging one another and collaborating on content in a quick and discoverable manner.
Storyline is currently available for download on the Apple App Store and Storyline website at http://storyli.ne.
About Storyline
Storyline, a place where moments become stories.
At Storyline, we are dedicated to creating a media platform to help the world communicate and share their stories.Storyline is currently in beta and will be launching publicly in early 2017. For more information about Storyline, please visit http://storyli.ne/
