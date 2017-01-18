 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* Business
* Talent Agency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

In The Spirit Entertainment, LLC selected for 2016 Dallas Small Business Excellence Award

Dallas,TX - November 23, 2016 — In The Spirit Entertainment, LLC has been selected for the 2016 Dallas Small Business Excellence Award in the Talent Agencies classification by the Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program.
 
DALLAS - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in eachcategory. The 2016 Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About the Dallas Small Business Excellence Awards Program The Dallas Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Dallas area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believe have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.

Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Dallas area a vibrant and vital place to live.

The Dallas Small Business Excellence Awards was established to reward the best of small businesses in Dallas. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to award the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

SOURCE:

Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program

CONTACT:

Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program

Email: PublicRelations@SmallBusinessExcellence.email

URL: http://www.SmallBusinessExcellence.org

Contact
Terry Staples
***@inthespiritcompetition.com
End
Source:
Email:***@inthespiritcompetition.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment, Business, Talent Agency
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
In the Spirit Entertainment® News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share