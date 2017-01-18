News By Tag
In The Spirit Entertainment, LLC selected for 2016 Dallas Small Business Excellence Award
Dallas,TX - November 23, 2016 — In The Spirit Entertainment, LLC has been selected for the 2016 Dallas Small Business Excellence Award in the Talent Agencies classification by the Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program.
About the Dallas Small Business Excellence Awards Program The Dallas Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Dallas area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believe have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.
Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Dallas area a vibrant and vital place to live.
The Dallas Small Business Excellence Awards was established to reward the best of small businesses in Dallas. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to award the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
SOURCE:
Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program
CONTACT:
Dallas Small Business Excellence Award Program
Email: PublicRelations@
URL: http://www.SmallBusinessExcellence.org
Contact
Terry Staples
***@inthespiritcompetition.com
