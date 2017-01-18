Restaurant POS System India launched by CustomSoft

CustomSoft India based company launched Restaurant POS System to manage all daily activities of Restaurant.

-- CustomSoft India based company launched Restaurant POS System to manage all daily activities of Restaurant.Customized Restaurant POS System India will allow your business do things like: take customer orders, track inventory, and manage labor, implement customer loyalty programs, and many more things.CustomSoft's Restaurant POS System is fast in implementation and easy to learn and smooth in operations.Features:· Advanced Menu Management· Image Upload Facility· Google Map· Order entry – using desktop or mobile· Manage Table service· Home delivery Facility· Kitchen Instructions· Remote printing of orders for kitchens· Kitchen Display system· Configurable Table layout on screen· Table Reservations· Advanced Bill Splitting options· Supports multiple currencies· Multi-mode payment settlements· Group multiple tables for billing· Guest History· Tips· User feedback columnKevin Jack client of CustomSoft from Canada expressed his satisfaction towards CustomSoft's Restaurant POS System India. He said that Custom Soft has given a wonderful Customized Software as per his budget. He also stated that he is looking for new versions and additional modules of it from CustomSoft.CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.CustomSoft ensure effective outsourcing partnerships with globally located clients so as to fasten time to market, reduce the actual processing cost and automating their tasks, which helps them to devote remaining time for the core business activities.To know more about CustomSoft -Contact CustomSoft-Visit- www.custom-soft.com