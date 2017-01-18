 
Award-Winning Actor/Musician Andy Garcia To Emcee Shane's Inspiration 16th Annual Star-Studded Gala

-- "A Night In Old Havana" Cuban Cabaret Themed Gala Honoring Prominent Special Needs and Disability Advocates to be held at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood on Saturday, March 4, 2017 --
 
 
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Shane's Inspiration, an international nonprofit dedicated to creating inclusive playgrounds and educational programs that foster social inclusion for children with disabilities, is hosting its 16th annual fundraising gala at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The Cuban cabaret-inspired "A Night in Old Havana" theme will recreate the romance and intrigue of a bygone era as it transports guests into a replication of the Tropicana, a famous nightclub launched in 1939. Award-winning actor and musician Andy Garcia will serve as the Master of Ceremonies, adding to a spectacular evening of nostalgia and philanthropy.

This year, Shane's Inspiration is honoring prominent special needs and disability advocates.  They include Scott Silveri, Creator/Producer of the television show "Speechless" (which features a lead actor who has a disability playing a character with a disability), Georgianna Junco-Kelman, Special Education Attorney, and Dee Summers Stajcer, volunteer extraordinaire.  VIP guests scheduled to attend include Danny Pino ("Law & Order: SVU"), Pauley Perrette ("NCIS"), JK Simmons, ("The Accountant", "Whiplash"), Jamie Brewer ("American Horror Story"), and many others. Past Celebrity Gala Supporters have included Kaley Cuoco, Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romjin, Paula Abdul, Halle Berry, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jill Hennessey, Kathryn Hahn, Laura SanGiacomo, Sean Hayes, Monica Potter, Dakota Fanning, Ben Vereen, Michael Chiklis and Joe Mantegna – just to name a few.

Funds raised from the "A Night in Old Havana" gala will support the costs associated with Shane's Inspiration's programs that teach compassion and acceptance towards people with disabilities. Through the My Playground® catalyst program, Shane's has opened 63 inclusive playgrounds to date throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Israel, Russia, and Ecuador, with 75 additional projects currently in development.

The impact of the Together, We Are Able® ability awareness education program, ordered by educators in over 65 countries, and My PlayClub® community outreach program, which brings children of all abilities together at Shane's inclusive playgrounds, has impacted the lives of nearly 40,000 children worldwide.

"A Night in Old Havana" will feature celebrity red carpet arrivals, cocktail reception, live/silent auctions, dinner, dancing, awards program, live entertainment and much more.

About:
Scott Williams (Executive Producer "NCIS") and his wife Catherine Curry-Williams, along with their friend Tiffany Harris (who currently serves as CEO), co-founded Shane's Inspiration in memory of the Williams' son who passed away in infancy from Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Realizing that Shane would have spent his life in a wheelchair with a disability that would have prevented him from playing on a playground with other children, the Williams decided to create the first fully inclusive playground in the western United States as a tribute to their son. Today, the Los Angeles based nonprofit organization is recognized as a world's leader in Inclusive Playgrounds and Programs that unite children of all abilities.  Its mission is to foster social inclusion for children with disabilities through the vehicle of inclusive playgrounds and education programs.

For tickets and additional information, please visit http://www.shanesinspiration.org.

*** Media credentials required in advance for red carpet arrivals ***

Media Contact:
Coterie Media
Nikki Pesusich | nikki@coteriemedia.com | 818-788-7650

Sponsorship Contact:
Shane's Inspiration
Marci Moran | Marci@shanesinspiration.org | 818-988-5676 x105
