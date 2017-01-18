"The Real Inauguration Concert" For the People, by the People

This event is to Inspire And Empower The American People. To have all cultures to Unite as one.

-- EBA Music Live, announces Unite America, the Real Inauguration Concert that America was hoping for on Inauguration day. EBA Music Live will be announcing the artist lineup that will be performing at this event. Along with a itenarry of activities for the entier family to enjoy.While EBA Music is working with the LA Memorial Coliseum to host the Unite America President's Day Concert, at this time the venue is not confirmed.The primary goal of the event is to re-unite people from all walks of life across the USA in celebration of President's Day and to empower them to continue lifting their voices until they are heard by the New Administration. EBA Music Live will also have 2 guest speakers from some of the most relivant organizations that are speaking out today.You will not want to miss this event, bring the entire family to attend. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to educational programs that focus on at risk children. Make Unite America an eventful and memorable President's Day for all!Lisa Thomas, VP of Marketing & PR