"The Real Inauguration Concert" For the People, by the People
This event is to Inspire And Empower The American People. To have all cultures to Unite as one.
While EBA Music is working with the LA Memorial Coliseum to host the Unite America President's Day Concert, at this time the venue is not confirmed.
The primary goal of the event is to re-unite people from all walks of life across the USA in celebration of President's Day and to empower them to continue lifting their voices until they are heard by the New Administration. EBA Music Live will also have 2 guest speakers from some of the most relivant organizations that are speaking out today.
You will not want to miss this event, bring the entire family to attend. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to educational programs that focus on at risk children. Make Unite America an eventful and memorable President's Day for all!
Lisa Thomas, VP of Marketing & PR
http://www.ebamusiclive.com/
Contact
Cell: (818)-441-3506
Email: lisathomas@ebamusic.com
***@ebamusic.com
