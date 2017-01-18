ATEN strengthens its position in the professional IT and AV markets in ISE 2017

Jan. 23, 2017
-- Developing high-standard connectivity solutions for almost 40 years, ATEN will again present its latest innovations at ISE 2017 (http://www.aten.com/
eu/en/aten-info/
media-center/
press-release/
3013/) (February 7-10, Amsterdam RAI). Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) is the largest event in Europe for system integration in the AV and IT industries, held annually in Amsterdam (NL). Come and discover ATEN's extensive media distribution, control center and IT management solutions in multiple live hands-on setups.
ATEN will present its long-awaited virtual KVM over IP matrix system (KE6900 (http://www.aten.com/
eu/en/products/
kvm/kvm-extenders/
ke6900/), KE6940 (http://www.aten.com/
eu/en/products/
kvm/kvm-extenders/
ke6940/)), in a hands-on live demonstration at booth 8-N210. ATEN shows how virtual KVM matrices are installed in control rooms, to create workspace flexibility with instant access to various servers and video sources. The ultimate benefit is its video wall function and shared access modes, combined with advanced security options. This makes the KE-series ideally fit for security, broadcasting and traffic control rooms. Moreover, in supermarkets, the system can connect point-of-sales consoles with computers to centralize the IT infrastructure in a server room. With additional support for touch screens, full HD, and virtual media, ATEN ensures a strong position in several markets.
Another newcomer is the ATEN hardware control series (VK-series (http://www.aten.com/eu/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/ke6940/
)). An all-round control and automation system, which easily fits new and existing installations, such as conference rooms, media distribution or control rooms. It allows users to control multiple devices with a single button, being it physical or digital. ATEN developed a neat configuration software (VK6000 (http://www.aten.com/eu/en/vk-series/
)) to setup the installation, along with a physical controller (VK2100), which supports infrared, serial, network, I/O or relay connections. Marc Salimans, Sales Director at ATEN Infotech, highlights, "To keep installation simple, ATEN chooses not to oblige installers to use complex code languages. Everyone can design a customized GUI with our drag-and-drop system." Customizing macros and serial commands remain possible. Experience the system live at the ATEN booth in Hall 8, where it controls almost the entire booth, including a control room, miniature office, and an entire media distribution setup.
Furthermore, ATEN has again expanded its Ultra HD media distribution range. ATEN offers Ultra HD extenders, splitters and matrix switches, which guarantee a high bandwidth and avoid signal delay, regardless which software or operating system is used. ATEN HDBaseT (http://www.aten.com/
eu/en/hdbaset/)
technology covers distances up to 70m when transmitting uncompressed Ultra HD content, Ethernet, power, USB and control commands through a single cat-cable.
During ISE2017, ATEN hosts daily interactive sessions at booth 8-N210 to demonstrate its IT management, control room and media distribution solutions:
• 11:00: Managing your control room and IT infrastructure?
(15-30min.) Learn how to upgrade to a secure and remote over IP management system in Full HD and how to manage workstations, monitoring- and video walls in a multi-user setting.
• 15:00: Which AV hardware solutions to use in business, retailor educational setups? (15-30min.) Finding the right hardware for future-proof installations. How to setup one touch to control an entire setting.
ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, Professional Audiovisual, and Intelligent Power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize electronics in corporate, government, industrial, educational, and retail environments. ATEN has 500+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.
Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries in China, Japan, Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., and Russia – with R&D centers in Taiwan, China, and Canada.
For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.