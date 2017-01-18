HIH Insurance Australia newly resurrected

End

-- The new HIH insurance Australia will be in operation later this year.It will primarely be a brokerage company using underwriters. The focus will be on a neiche sector of the market which fits into todays insurance needs. Such as insurance protection for indivuals and companies from litigation arising from social media and the internet. Uber drivers, Air BnB hosts, and many more new age covers people haven't thought of obtaining in which they can end up with huge legal costs, or their standard insurance won't cover them.The new HIH Insurance Australia prior to starting trading is already estimated to be worth $60million aud this is based on an discreet and confidential offer made to purchase the company before it starts it's operation from an overseas firm. It is also due to the company structure and policies. All the staff will be trained in basic counselling as most customers that put a claim in need this resassurance that their insurance company cares. The newly resurrected goal is quality not quantity.The new HIH insurance Australia came about after what the managing director and former TV actor Alex Haddad recently went through. If there was insurance available for the misfortunes he went through he wouldve been protected.Office locations will be in Sydneys Silverwater and also an operations office in Melbourne which is also part of the existing assetts of the company.HIH Insurance Australia are really hoping to help people take out essential covers just incase things go wrong. A small price to pay for peace of mind.