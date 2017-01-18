Country(s)
For Minorities C-Suite Leadership Development Needs Disruption – New Website Aims to Close the C-Suite Leadership Gap for Minority Women and Men
Launch of The Employee to CEO Project's Website - Executive Leadership Development for Minority Women and Men
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- There is no doubt that there is a significant gap in the number of women and men of color in CEO positions in corporate America. In fact, research conducted by Catalyst revealed that at Fortune 500 Corporations 0.2% of women of color occupy C-Suite Leadership Roles. The majority of minority women and men are stuck in middle management - overlooking their talent and aspirations.
The Employee to CEO Project is on a mission to change how minority women and men are groomed for Executive Leadership roles. The goal of the Employee to CEO Project is to increase the number of minority women and men in C-Suite Leadership by offering strategic career guidance and mentorship. Empowering the next generation of diverse leaders to stop working in their careers and start working towards leadership power.
Built as a collaborative community where professionals can have access to mentors and sponsors who will provide career guidance, and ready now leadership skills development to prepare members to successfully obtain C-Suite Leadership opportunities. The website also offers insightful articles designed to empower, motivate and inspire.
The Employee to CEO Project is the brainchild of Expert Business Strategist and HR Consultant for Fortune 500 companies, Margaret Spence. When asked about her motivation to launch the platform, she said: "I've mentored, sponsored, coached, and listened to countless individuals who felt stuck or felt that getting through the glass ceiling was too insurmountable. Along the way, I've met some very courageous women and men who dared to dream beyond the employee desk, and I've encountered countless individuals who just wanted someone to talk to about the challenges they were facing as they tried to climb the corporate ladder. Five years ago I had an idea to create a platform where these individuals could access the help they need, and after a lot of hard work it has finally come to fruition."
What Makes The Employee to CEO Project Unique?
The Project is built around the leadership aspirations of individuals who are often overlooked or pigeonholed in mid-management positions – the hidden talent within every organization. More importantly, it helps minority women and men know that they are not alone in their career journey. There is a keen focus on issues around leadership development for women and men of color like, Self-Transformation – changing the interpersonal mindset; Entrepreneurial Leadership – changing from a worker into an owner; Empowerment – Asking for what you want. Engagement – finding others to champion your vision. We intend to disrupt the dismal leadership numbers for minorities by changing the way people of color view their career. We have to learn how to play career chess says, Spence "there is an entry point, a middle and an end goal." Learn more about The Employee to CEO Project's Programs for Professionals
While the website focuses on minority leadership development, anyone who wants career guidance can also access and benefit from the resources offered by the community. When it comes to mentors, the community is open to anyone who wants to offer their skills and make a difference.
For further details about The Employee to CEO Project, visit: http://employeetoceoproject.com
