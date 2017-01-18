News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Indulgent Valentine's Day and Discounted Midwinter Escape Packages
Spoil yourselves and save money at Harrodsburg, KY bed and breakfast, country inns
Winter takes a turn for the cozy
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (https://shakervillageky.org/)
Named as a top hidden travel destination by BBC News, The Inn is much more than a traditional hotel: Guestrooms, suites and private cottages – each offering distinct character – are located in 13 restored Shaker buildings. Rooms are comfortably appointed with Shaker reproduction furniture, original hardwood floors and spectacular countryside views.
Come for "Cozy Winter Nights at The Inn" and enjoy 30 percent off rates Sundays through Thursdays or 20 percent off rates Fridays and Saturdays. This package starts at $102 for two adults and includes accommodations, a full Kentucky breakfast at The Trustees' Table, featuring from-scratch biscuits and pumpkin muffins and more, 20 percent off purchases in The Shops and complimentary village admission. Rates are valid for stays through Feb. 9 and Feb. 20-Feb. 28, 2017.
Make reservations by calling 800-734-5611 or reserve online by clicking and selecting dates. (To determine room availability and package rate, use promo code, "COZY20," for Friday and/or Saturday stays or "COZY30" for a Sunday through Thursday stay.) https://ShakerVillageKy.org
Make yourself at home
Beaumont Inn (http://www.beaumontinn.com/)
For a midwinter getaway, the inn also has discounted rates available – and the longer you stay the more you'll save. Spend a minimum of three or four consecutive nights and receive 10 percent off your room rate. Planning a longer stay? Get 15 percent off stays of five to seven days and 20 percent off stays of eight to 10 days. By the time you return home, winter just may be over.
During your stay, dine at the inn's three restaurants – the Main Dining Room, Old Owl Tavern and Owl's Nest – enjoying Kentucky fare so delicious it earned the inn a James Beard America's Classic award. Visit the onsite Kentucky Spa at Bell House cottage for massages, facials and hand and foot treatments. Book a personalized bourbon tasting with the innkeeper and browse the gift shop, which features Kentucky Crafted items created by juried craftspeople.
Call 800-352-3992 or 859-734-3381 to make reservations and arrangements. Add-on options include a "Taste of Kentucky" package ($50), featuring a delicious local sampler that includes two 3-selection bourbon flight vouchers, Rebecca Ruth Kentucky Bourbon Candies, Kentucky cheeses and a full Southern breakfast in the morning.
Peaceful winter setting
The Glenriver Cottage (http://www.glenriverfarm.com/)
Share family meals in the fully equipped kitchen and enjoy a quiet country location made for crisp walks through the pasture to see Salt River and horseback rides for equine travelers (stalls are available). Other amenities include one and half baths, fireplace, unlimited Wi-Fi and a countryside location within five to 20 minutes of a variety of locally-owned restaurants.
For reservations, call Colleen at 502-542-3838 or visit www.airbnb.com/
Midwinter warm-up
Central Kentucky Tours (http://www.centralkentuckytours.com/)
Central Kentucky Tours also offers the perfect midwinter warm-up, with several bourbon-themed tours departing from Shaker Village and Beaumont Inn: Barrel To Bottle, Bourbon Heritage and Bourbon in the Bluegrass. Each tour visits distilleries (tastings included) and includes lunch and time for shopping. Check tour times and availability at https://centralkentuckytours.checkfront.com/
To plan your midwinter escape, visit www.HarrodsburgKY.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen Hackett (mailto:khackett@
Harrodsburg-
800-355-9192 or 859-734-2364
ABOUT HARRODSBURG, KY | Sitting amidst four National Register Historic Districts in the heart of Kentucky's famed Bluegrass region, Kentucky's oldest town is one of the coolest places in history.
Contact
Karen Hackett
***@harrodsburgky.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse