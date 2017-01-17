News By Tag
Five Star Economy to Exhibit at Preview Las Vegas Jan. 24, 2017
The reputation management and marketing firm will be promoting its upcoming reputation marketing book during the event
Five Star Economy, a member of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber, will be exhibiting at the event.
According to Williams, five star reputations are a key part of the success of a business.
"We are excited to kick off the year at Preview," he said. "Attendees just need to stop by our Five Star Economy booth to claim their free copy of our book and learn how to more effectively market their businesses online."
Preview Las Vegas will take place from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) Cox Pavilion, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway.
Five Star Economy builds, advertises and protects five-star reputations so client businesses can focus on attracting and retaining customers.
Five Star Economy offers a hands-on approach that is maintenance-
For more information, visit http://www.fivestareconomy.com or call (877) 302-1737
For more information on Preview Las Vegas, visit http://www.lvchamber.com
Ruth Furman
***@ruthfurman.com
