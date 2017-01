Five Star Economy to Exhibit at Preview Las Vegas Jan. 24, 2017

The reputation management and marketing firm will be promoting its upcoming reputation marketing book during the event

Five Star Economy's new book

Contact

Ruth Furman

***@ruthfurman.com Ruth Furman

End

-- Attendees of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Preview Las Vegas on January 24 will have an opportunity to receive a complimentary copy of "How to Grow Your Business Using Your Five Star Reputation,"written by Brian Williams, president of Five Star Economy.Five Star Economy, a member of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber, will be exhibiting at the event.According to Williams, five star reputations are a key part of the success of a business."We are excited to kick off the year at Preview," he said. "Attendees just need to stop by our Five Star Economy booth to claim their free copy of our book and learn how to more effectively market their businesses online."Preview Las Vegas will take place from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) Cox Pavilion, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway.Five Star Economy builds, advertises and protects five-star reputations so client businesses can focus on attracting and retaining customers.Five Star Economy offers a hands-on approach that is maintenance-free for clients.For more information, visit http://www.fivestareconomy.com or call (877) 302-1737For more information on Preview Las Vegas, visit http://www.lvchamber.com