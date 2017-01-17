News By Tag
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce presents Active Shooter Awareness program
The program will be presented by FBI Special Agent, Jay Darin, who is an ALERRT Active Shooter Instructor. He will share active shooter scenarios and civilian responses that could save your life. In addition, he'll discuss the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy.
Carol White said, "We realize this is not a topic many want to address; this is, however, a topic we need to address. The world we live in today is a different world, and to be aware of our surroundings and ways in which we can respond to a threat can impact us and those around us. Special Agent Darin's presentation will help you consider how you react and the results of those reactions."
Since space is limited, advance registration and payment is required for the event. Registration fee is $35 for GBCC members, and $45 for guests. Registration and payment is available at http://business.brookfieldchamber.com/
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Brookfield, and the leading business organization representing the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area. GBCC recognizes the value in creating collaborative partnerships with other chambers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. These partnerships expand the reach, influence, and visibility of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and provide additional benefits to its membership.
For more information, please contact Carol White, President, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber.com
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
