Inspirational Speaker and Published Author International Author Cathy Dabney coming to a city near you! Cathybooksignin g LAS VEGAS - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Inspirational speaker and author Cathy Dabney has released a new best-selling book. Her newest literary work is titled #Unbroken-Betrayal, Mourning, and Rebirth. This book can be purchased at www.Cathydabney.com, Barnes & Noble booksellers, Amazon.com, Kindle, Scribd and Bingham. Cathy will have many upcoming engagements where she will have book signings and interaction with the masses.



Cathy has a book signing in the Las Vegas area at the Henderson Barnes and Noble on February 19, 2017, located at 567 N Stephanie St., Henderson, NV 89014. She would like to invite all to come out and have a great time. Cathy will be signing books, there will be gift giveaways, plus much more. Go to www.Cathydabney.com to sign up for a free newsletter and to stay updated on upcoming calendar events.



Cathy has an upcoming virtual free online course entitled "For the love of you." This will be a power-packed informational course that will give participants all the tools that they need to resurrect the fire for life and pursue their dreams.



Refer to:



Contact

www.cathydabney.com

Cathy Dabney

***@cathydabney.com



Photo:

