 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Inspirational Speaker and Published Author

International Author Cathy Dabney coming to a city near you!
 
Cathybooksigning
Cathybooksigning
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Inspirational speaker and author Cathy Dabney has released a new best-selling book. Her newest literary work is titled #Unbroken-Betrayal, Mourning, and Rebirth. This book can be purchased at www.Cathydabney.com, Barnes & Noble booksellers, Amazon.com, Kindle, Scribd and Bingham. Cathy will have many upcoming engagements where she will have book signings and interaction with the masses.

Cathy has a book signing in the Las Vegas area at the Henderson Barnes and Noble on February 19, 2017, located at 567 N Stephanie St., Henderson, NV 89014. She would like to invite all to come out and have a great time. Cathy will be signing books, there will be gift giveaways, plus much more. Go to www.Cathydabney.com to sign up for a free newsletter and to stay updated on upcoming calendar events.

Cathy has an upcoming virtual free online course entitled "For the love of you." This will be a power-packed informational course that will give participants all the tools that they need to resurrect the fire for life and pursue their dreams.

Refer to: http://www.cathydabney.com for more information.

Contact
www.cathydabney.com
Cathy Dabney
***@cathydabney.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12615192/1
End
Source:
Email:***@cathydabney.com Email Verified
Tags:Book Signing, International Author, Inspirational Speaker
Industry:Books
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share