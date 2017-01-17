News By Tag
NuvOx Pharma and Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. sign Licensing Agreement for Hemorrhagic Shock
NuvOx Pharma LLC is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform of oxygen therapeutics. The company has clinical stage products for hypoxic solid tumors, acute ischemic stroke, and sickle cell crisis. The company also has pre-clinical oxygen therapeutics for hemorrhagic shock and traumatic brain injury. NuvOx Pharma was founded in 2008 and is based in Tucson, Arizona, USA.
Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. produces and sells central nervous system drugs in China and internationally. The company offers drugs in narcotic, mental, and neurological categories. It is also involved in the development of various cardiovascular products. Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is based in Xuzhou, China.
James D. Ross, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Surgery, Division of Trauma, Critical Care & Acute Care Surgery, Oregon Health Sciences University, said, "We are excited for NVX-408 and its potential as a pre-hospital resuscitation adjunct. Our previous work with NVX-408 in class V shock was promising, having found NVX-408 to provide a significant benefit to post-hemorrhage physiology and survival. We are looking forward to the results of continuing studies in our lab as NVX-408 shows great promise for resuscitation from blood loss both pre- and in-hospital.
Zain Khalpey, MD, PhD, FACS, FETCS, associate professor of surgery at the University of Arizona, surgical co-director of Heart Transplant and Director of Mechanical Circulatory Support and Mitral Valve Program at Banner – University Medical Center Tucson said, "Peri-operative blood loss is a significant problem, particularly in countries where the blood bank is not as developed as in the US and also in emergent and military settings. NVX-408 can be given rapidly to patients with blood loss, does not cause any allergic reactions and has great potential to improve resuscitation of these patients."
The cooperative agreement grants Jiangsu Nhwa exclusive rights for the territory of China, and NuvOx Pharma retains rights for NVX-408 for the rest of the world. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
