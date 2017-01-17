NuvOx Pharma and Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. sign Licensing Agreement for Hemorrhagic Shock

End

-- NuvOx Pharma LLC and Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002262) have signed a licensing agreement for the exclusive development and sales of NVX-408 for China for treating hemorrhagic shock and perioperative blood loss. NVX-408 is an oxygen therapeutic that is injected intravenously, flows through the lungs and picks up oxygen, then flows through the blood and passes hypoxic tissue then releases oxygen. Pre-clinical studies show that it can improve survival during severe blood loss.NuvOx Pharma LLC is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform of oxygen therapeutics. The company has clinical stage products for hypoxic solid tumors, acute ischemic stroke, and sickle cell crisis. The company also has pre-clinical oxygen therapeutics for hemorrhagic shock and traumatic brain injury. NuvOx Pharma was founded in 2008 and is based in Tucson, Arizona, USA.Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. produces and sells central nervous system drugs in China and internationally. The company offers drugs in narcotic, mental, and neurological categories. It is also involved in the development of various cardiovascular products. Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is based in Xuzhou, China.James D. Ross, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Surgery, Division of Trauma, Critical Care & Acute Care Surgery, Oregon Health Sciences University, said, "We are excited for NVX-408 and its potential as a pre-hospital resuscitation adjunct. Our previous work with NVX-408 in class V shock was promising, having found NVX-408 to provide a significant benefit to post-hemorrhage physiology and survival. We are looking forward to the results of continuing studies in our lab as NVX-408 shows great promise for resuscitation from blood loss both pre- and in-hospital.Zain Khalpey, MD, PhD, FACS, FETCS, associate professor of surgery at the University of Arizona, surgical co-director of Heart Transplant and Director of Mechanical Circulatory Support and Mitral Valve Program at Banner – University Medical Center Tucson said, "Peri-operative blood loss is a significant problem, particularly in countries where the blood bank is not as developed as in the US and also in emergent and military settings. NVX-408 can be given rapidly to patients with blood loss, does not cause any allergic reactions and has great potential to improve resuscitation of these patients."The cooperative agreement grants Jiangsu Nhwa exclusive rights for the territory of China, and NuvOx Pharma retains rights for NVX-408 for the rest of the world. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.Disclaimer: Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements."When used in this release, words like "may," "will," "can," "should," "expect," "anticipate,""believe," "project," or "intend" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding future events and developments and future performance, as well as our expectations, beliefs, plans, or projections, are forward-looking statements which reflect only our predictions, assumptions, and estimates regarding future events and circumstances. Actual events or results may differ as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.