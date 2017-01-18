News By Tag
Diesel Engine Parts Provider Area Diesel Service to Expand, Open New Facility in Indianapolis
Area Diesel Service, Inc., a provider of powerful diesel solutions at competitive prices, is set to open the new store later this month.
The leading Midwest provider of parts and services ranging from diesel power products (https://areadieselservice.com/
Stallings added that another initial goal for the new Indianapolis store is to provide warehousing space for Area Diesel's BorgWarner turbochargers (https://areadieselservice.com/
He continued, "There's also just as much need for Agricultural Diesel Solutions modules and Magnum parts on the East Coast as there is in the Midwest, so the new Area Diesel store will focus on offering a huge inventory of products in both categories to serve the farmers, truckers, repair shops and enthusiasts who rely on those parts to get the job done."
In addition to the Indianapolis store's supply of diesel engine parts (https://areadieselservice.com/
About Area Diesel Service
With more than 40 years of experience and an equal number of full-time employees, including factory-trained diesel technicians, Area Diesel Service is committed to providing the best in service and products for its dealers and customers. A leader in the Midwest diesel market, Area Diesel works to honor the principles set by its founder, Val Leefers, while now offering its vast inventory of diesel products online to the national and international markets.
For more information on Area Diesel's innovative diesel performance products, visit areadieselservice.com or contact Corey Stallings at coreys@areadiesel.com.
Media Contact
Corey Stallings
800.237.4692
***@areadiesel.com
