 
News By Tag
* Golf
* Vacation Package
* Resort
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Beach Gardens
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

PGA National Resort & Spa Announces Once-in-a-Lifetime 'Sneak Peek Golf Challenge'

Home of the PGA TOUR's upcoming Honda Classic unveils its most exciting package to date: the "Sneak Peek Golf Challenge
 
 
HC2015-195_SM
HC2015-195_SM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Golf
* Vacation Package
* Resort

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a limited number of golfers will play the iconic Champion Course on Friday, Feb. 17, the same day that the course is turned over to the PGA TOUR for event preparation. Golfers will walk "inside the ropes" in the same footsteps as the game's best, including Tiger Woods who is scheduled to play in this year's Honda Classic, February 20-26.

Starting at $1,350 (per person, double occupancy) or $1,500 (per person, single), the package also includes a PGA TOUR driving range experience, breakfast in the official Honda Classic player dining area, caddie with personalized bib, the new Callaway driver or $500 shopping credit on CallawayGolf.com, on-course beverages and snacks, lunch, prizes, deluxe gift bag and one-night accommodations (either on Feb. 16 or 17). Partial proceeds will support the second phase of construction for the Els Center for Excellence.

"The Honda Classic is one of the most popular events on the PGA TOUR, thanks in large part to the challenging Champion Course," says Greg Saunders, Vice President, Managing Director. "Golfers will experience TOUR-level conditions and the thrill of playing the legendary Bear Trap under the same settings that have inspired the world's finest for the past decade."

Buzz surrounding the Honda Classic is at an all-time high as Woods joins a star-studded field competing on the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout. Since 2007, the Champion Course has been the site of many historic moments including the first time Rory McIlroy ascended to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Last year Adam Scott held off a surging Sergio Garcia to win by one stroke.

For more information visit www.pgaresort.com/sneakpeek; to book contact Rita Carroll (mailto:rita.carroll@pgaresort.com) at 1-877-592-1670. For more on PGA National Resort & Spa: www.pgaresort.com,

Media Contact
Karen Cantor
Director of Public Relations
561-227-2548
***@pgaresort.com
End
Source:PGA National Resort & Spa
Email:***@pgaresort.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PGA National Resort and Spa News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share