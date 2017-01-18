News By Tag
PGA National Resort & Spa Announces Once-in-a-Lifetime 'Sneak Peek Golf Challenge'
Home of the PGA TOUR's upcoming Honda Classic unveils its most exciting package to date: the "Sneak Peek Golf Challenge
Starting at $1,350 (per person, double occupancy) or $1,500 (per person, single), the package also includes a PGA TOUR driving range experience, breakfast in the official Honda Classic player dining area, caddie with personalized bib, the new Callaway driver or $500 shopping credit on CallawayGolf.com, on-course beverages and snacks, lunch, prizes, deluxe gift bag and one-night accommodations (either on Feb. 16 or 17). Partial proceeds will support the second phase of construction for the Els Center for Excellence.
"The Honda Classic is one of the most popular events on the PGA TOUR, thanks in large part to the challenging Champion Course," says Greg Saunders, Vice President, Managing Director. "Golfers will experience TOUR-level conditions and the thrill of playing the legendary Bear Trap under the same settings that have inspired the world's finest for the past decade."
Buzz surrounding the Honda Classic is at an all-time high as Woods joins a star-studded field competing on the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout. Since 2007, the Champion Course has been the site of many historic moments including the first time Rory McIlroy ascended to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Last year Adam Scott held off a surging Sergio Garcia to win by one stroke.
For more information visit www.pgaresort.com/
