Country(s)
Industry News
Memorytown set to launch an exciting Mind, Body and Soul Retreat Arpil 24th- 27th, 2017
Memorytown set for an exciting Mind, Body and Soul Retreat April 24th- 27th, 2017. Register now for this exciting Retreat, aimed to treat your mind, body and soul for a memorable experience.
The list of Yoga and Wellness Professionals includes: Steph Mitchell/ Yoga, Kazzrie Jaxen/ Tai Chi & Chi Kung, Elise Guadalupe/ Meditation & Yoga, and the knowledge of Ron Mitchell/ Nutrition & Ayurveda.
The Retreat is appropriate for all adults over the age of 18 and includes supplemental activities such as: an Ayurveda cooking class, cocktail receptions, delicious meals and outdoor hikes.
Memorytown Resort was chosen for the Retreat because nature, fresh air, and beauty abound, and its country charm is second to none with restored barns, a country store, a lakeside restaurant and newly renovated country cabins. It offers a much needed respite from the urban and suburban mayhem experienced in the everyday life of most people, making it the perfect place to bolster and strengthen the "most-positive-
For more information including the Retreat agenda, costs, menus, registration and lodging visit www.MemorytownUSA/
Who: General Public, Press
What: Memorytown's Mind, Body and Soul Retreat
When: Monday April 24th, 2017 - Thursday April 27th, 2017
Where: Memorytown USA, 432 Grange Rd, Mt. Pocono PA 18344
Contact: 570-839-1680 xt.1 for more information
For Press, Sponsorship Opportunities:
Contact
CILA llc Management
***@gmail.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse