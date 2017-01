Memorytown set to launch an exciting Mind, Body and Soul Retreat April 24th-27th, 2017

Memorytown set for an exciting Mind, Body and Soul Retreat April 24th-27th, 2017. Register now for this exciting Retreat, aimed to treat your mind, body and soul for a memorable experience.

Memorytown's Mind, Body and Soul Retreat

-- There is something special planned at Memorytown Resort in Mt Pocono, PA on April 24th-27th, 2017. It's, a retreat designed for physical, spiritual and emotional well-being through the harmonious combination of Yoga, Ayurveda, Tai Chi, Chi Gong, Meditation, and Magical Kirtan.The list of Yoga and Wellness Professionals includes: Steph Mitchell/ Yoga, Kazzrie Jaxen/ Tai Chi & Chi Kung, Elise Guadalupe/ Meditation & Yoga, and the knowledge of Ron Mitchell/ Nutrition & Ayurveda.The Retreat is appropriate for all adults over the age of 18 and includes supplemental activities such as: an Ayurveda cooking class, cocktail receptions, delicious meals and outdoor hikes.Memorytown Resort was chosen for the Retreat because nature, fresh air, and beauty abound, and its country charm is second to none with restored barns, a country store, a lakeside restaurant and newly renovated country cabins. It offers a much needed respite from the urban and suburban mayhem experienced in the everyday life of most people, making it the perfect place to bolster and strengthen the "most-positive-self."For more information including the Retreat agenda, costs, menus, registration and lodging, visit www.MemorytownUSA/Events or call 570.839.1680 x1