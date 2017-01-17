 
Australian Stock Report launches new website

 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading online investment and trading report, Australian Stock Report (ASR) has undergone a branding revamp, recently unveiling a major redesign of its logo and website.

The launch comes after several months of planning and development across all areas of the business. The firm believes it has created a website that addresses the need for information and analysis among long-term investors and short-term Australian traders.

Commenting on the rebranding, Anthony D'Paul Australian Stock Report CEO stated: "We are always actively responding to market changes and more importantly the needs of our clients. We intend to increase our presence as the national leader of Investment research and trading provider by optimising our product and service offering."

"By providing a website that is rich in information and analysis, we are giving investors and traders the ability to make informed decisions on a daily basis," D'Paul added.

The new ASR website boasts a number of new features including in-depth analysis of individual companies and expert insights to go along with our extensive education portal that caters to traders; both novice and expert.

"In our constant effort to provide the very best tools and market insights to traders – we are pleased and excited to announce the launch of the new Australian Stock Report website" D'Paul added. The branding refresh marks the beginning of a series of exciting and innovative enhancements to the firm's offering, reflecting its commitment to empower each and every one of our clients with the tools to help make effective investment and trading decisions.

According to Bao Huynh, ASR Marketing Manager, in a recent statement on the web redesign: "The new visual identity and web experience is bold and modern, reflecting our leadership position as a firm of choice for superior marker insight, stock picks and trade recommendations."

"It delivers on our goal of providing a seamless and consistent customer experience across a variety of platforms and devices and, above all, represents our ongoing commitment to providing customers with everything they need to realise their trading potential and investment goals," he added.

*****

About Australian Stock Report

At Australian Stock Report, we are committed to delivering only well-researched, considered and targeted investment insights. With a strong focus on quality over quantity, we're here to deliver the best insights, rather than the most. We are single-minded in our dedication to our clients' financial success. Visit us on http://www.australianstockreport.com.au/
Source:Australian Stock Report
Email:***@de2communications.com Email Verified
Phone:0421333763
