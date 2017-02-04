News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Two Local History Titles
Local authors John Schreier & S.M. Senden will be available to sign copies of books
The Omaha Barnes & Noble will be hosting a Local Author Book Signing on Saturday, February 4th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. John Schreier, author of Carter Lake: A Slice of Iowa in Nebraska, and S.M. Senden, author of Lose Council Bluffs will be at Barnes & Noble to sign copies of their local history books. Stop by to get your copies signed!
Carter Lake: A Slice of Iowa in Nebraska
When a flood redirected the Missouri River in 1877, a small patch of Iowa landed in Nebraska—and a new town was born. Carter Lake incorporated as an independent city in 1930 as Iowa's only community west of the Missouri River. But the town continued to face Nebraska's continued annexation attempts and floods. The Flood of 1952 covered the town in three feet of water. Meanwhile, uncertainty over the state lines led gamblers to flock to Carter Lake for illicit dogfighting, cockfighting, boxing matches and alcohol. Celebrated journalist John Schreier illustrates how the border town once known for its illicit nightlife has evolved into a growing bedroom community beneath the Omaha skyline.
Lost Council Bluffs
Nestled in the Loess Hills, Council Bluffs grew from a frontier settlement of wickiups and log cabins. The outpost boomed as a gateway to the West when gold was discovered in California in 1849. The Pacific House and the Ogden House became landmark hotels for the transient population. Meanwhile, residents thrived and cultivated a bustling city with the Masonic Hall, Dohany's Opera House and the Merriam block. None of these once iconic buildings remains today. Author S.M. Senden explores the perpetual rebirth of Council Bluffs through its most important buildings and relates a still unfolding story.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
7400 Dodge Street, Suite 325
Omaha, NE 68114
When: Saturday, February 4th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
