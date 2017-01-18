AFRIKIN: Reggae Brunch Series Spearheads North Miami Revitalization

Contact

-- This spring, socially conscious event production company, AFRIKIN, will introduce a live music and brunch series to trendy North Miami. AFRIKIN: Reggae Brunch will be hosted every first Sunday of the month at North Miami's newest eatery, Café Crème, and will include a lineup of local and visiting international reggae artists, guest DJs as well as DJ sets by Miami staple, Rockers Movement.Café Crème Co-owner and AFRIKIN partner, Julie Mansfield, relished in the upcoming brunch series:"AFRIKIN: Reggae Brunch is a great addition to North Miami's up-and-coming arts and culture scene. There's a demand for authentic Caribbean cuisine by both locals and snowbirds that hasn't been met south of Miami Gardens – until now. The music will only add to the authentic Caribbean feel, turning out Café Crème's French menu."The first AFRIKIN: Reggae Brunch event will commence on March 5at 11:00 AM.-----AFRICA + KINSHIP = AFRIKIN || AFRIKIN is an African-inspired experience, a dynamic integration of cultural innovation, communication, cultural entrepreneurship and scholarship through the arts. The AFRIKIN launch event was held on July 2, 2016 in Miami, and has since earned accolades for introducing a new concept of cultural celebration to the community.Team AFRIKIN is a dedicated and accomplished collection of entertainment, media, marketing and international relations professionals who together pool their expertise to create cultural events unlike any other. From event management to booking first-rate artists and developing effective press and marketing campaigns, the team's skill in creating new experiences with a social impact is unparalleled. For more information, visit www.AFRIKIN.org or follow them on Twitter @AFRIKINMovement.-----Christy Jeziorski720-446-8380