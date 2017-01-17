News By Tag
Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotel Achieves Aaa Three Diamond Status
The Comfort Suites Maingate East staff and ownership is thrilled to announce that they have recently achieved a Three Diamond status with AAA. With hotels and restaurants across five rating levels, according to the Auto Club, AAA reviews establishments without giving any prior notification.
Even in the wake of the recent technological information explosion, AAA members and the rest of the traveling public still want and trust inspector evaluations. Both traveler generated satisfaction scores and professional quality ratings are important, according to the 2010 PhoCusWright Consumer Technology Survey. A full 68 percent of respondents noted each of these website features as influential in their travel planning decisions.
Since 1937, to provide better travel information for members, AAA employed its first inspectors, called field reporters, to evaluate and report on hotels and restaurants. In 1976 AAA introduced its current Diamond Rating System for hotels, using a diamond in honor of the association's 75th anniversary. Today, AAA's professionally trained inspectors continue this practice as they inspect, approve and rate more than 59,000 hotels and restaurants to help ensure travelers have a positive experience.
Comfort Suites Maingate East completed a multi-million dollar renovation in 2016, and features comfortable, convenient and affordable guest rooms amidst lush Florida foliage. The hotel's location offers guests one of the best locations when visiting the Central Florida area.
The property's central location and proximity to Orlando International Airport makes it a great escape for leisure and business travelers, as well as group and meeting attendees. Comfort Suites Maingate East excellent on-site amenities include complimentary wireless internet access, no resort fees, complimentary hot and cold breakfast buffet served daily, a 24-hour, outdoor heated pool and whirlpool spa, complimentary scheduled shuttle services to major Orlando Theme parks and attractions, on-site dining at the poolside Barracuda Bart's Tiki Bar, complimentary parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Comfort Suites Maingate East convenient, Kissimmee location provides travelers' with easy access to all of Orlando's attractions. The resort is adjacent to Old Town and a short drive to Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and Universal Resort Orlando.
About Comfort Suites Maingate East
Comfort Suites Maingate East is a AAA Three Diamond 198 all-Suite Hotel, and a Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotel. Secluded yet centrally located, the resort is just minutes from top attractions including Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Old Town and Universal Orlando Resort. For more information, visit www.comfortsuitesfl.com.
