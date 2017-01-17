Country(s)
Industry News
Salon AKS Celebrates 20 Years Of Style & Color Success With New Product Duo
Expands their AKS Hair Care Range with New Teen Shampoo and Conditioner
The Teen duo joins the existing range of shampoos and conditioners plus their star AKS serum. The line was created from many years of experience working with their clients hair care needs, wants and asks. "After eight years of research and development, we are very excited to debut our AKS product line to our current clients as well as potential new AKS consumers. We wouldn't put our name onto just any bottle- these formulations have been tried and tested for efficacy and efficiency. The results are unparallel,"
NEW AKS Teen Shampoo ($20) 12oz and Teen Conditioner ($18) 8oz
The "4 Raw Active" formula focuses on delivering nourishing proteins and hydration to teen's hair that can be dry and unruly as it changes towards adulthood.
Shampoo *Sulfate-Free
Coconut water intensely hydrates the hair and scalp Sunflower seed extract provides shine and antioxidants Wheat protein retains moisture and promotes a tangle-free texture Sunflower seed oil increases shine
Conditioner
Coconut water intensely hydrates the hair and scalp Aloe extract strengthens and gives luster Wheat germ and wheat protein strengthens,retains moisture Sunflower seed oil increases shine
The AKS product range consists of:
AKS Anti-Frizz Shampoo ($29) 12oz and Conditioner ($27) 8oz
The "7 Raw Active" formula is designed to tame curls and minimize frizz, while intensely hydrating hair. *Sodium Chloride & Sulfate Free
Coconut water, Coco Betaine and Coco Seed Butter creates a protective barrier, and seals in moisture, leaving hair hydrated. Keratin and Sunflower actively bonds to hair and keeps frizz at bay, strengthens and imparts shine. Amino Acids and Wheat Protein promotes healthy hair growth, strengthens and repairs the hair cuticle.
AKS Volumizing Shampoo ($23) 12oz and Conditioner ($21) 8oz
The "3 Raw Active" formula is designed to amplify volume, by gently cleansing and hydrating hair.
Volumizing Shampoo
Coconut water intensely hydrates the hair and scalp Chamomile extract repairs and promotes a balanced and soothed scalp Sunflower extract provides shine and antioxidants.
Volumizing Conditioner
Aloe extract strengthens and gives luster Wheat protein retains moisture and promotes a tangle-free texture Sunflower extract increases volume and shine
AKS Color Care Shampoo ($26) 12oz and Conditioner ($24) 8oz
Both contain "5 Raw Active" ingredients designed to illuminate, retain and protect hair color. *Sodium Chloride & Sulfate-Free
Shampoo and Conditioner both contain:
Coconut Water: intense hydration for hair and scalp Macadamia Extract: moisturizes, conditions, and repairs Rosemary Leaf and Sea Kelp Extracts: Are natural antioxidants and color protector Meadow Quat: enhances condition and color durability.
AKS Baby Toddler Hair and Body Wash ($20) 12oz
Natural & Tearless, Sulfate Free and Fragrance-Free
The "4 Raw active" fragrance free formula is designed to gently cleanse your baby's hair and skin. Formulated with all natural ingredients, so it's also gentle on the eyes.
Coconut Water: intense hydration for hair and scalp Sunflower Extract: Strengthens and gives luster Wheat Protein; Improves skin moisture Chamomile Extract: for soothing relaxation
AKS Serum ($27) 1.1 oz
A lightweight yet high performance leave-in serum for all hair types smoothes and imparts shine without weighing hair down. The serum's '3 Raw Active' formula includes:
· Vitamin E to repair, moisturize and protect hair
· Keratin replaces proteins that can be lost with chemical processes. Creates volume to finer texture. Smoothes out the hair cuticle to create perfect results
· Argan Oil to hydrate, moisturize, control and alleviate frizz
The Salon AKS team is available for quotes, how-to's, videos and more.The Salon AKS product range is available at Salon AKS 689 Fifth Avenue, 10th floor New York City, and at www.shopaks.com
###
ABOUT SALON AKS
Salon A.K.S® combines relaxed downtown attitude with uptown style and cutting-edge technique. More than just a place for cut and color, it is the ultimate full-service salon where clients can indulge for hours or touch-up quickly. www.salonaks.com 212.888.0707
Contact
Jenna Muller
JMPR, Inc.
***@jennamullerpr.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse