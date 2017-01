Salon AKS Celebrates 20 Years Of Style & Color Success With New Product Duo

Expands their AKS Hair Care Range with New Teen Shampoo and Conditioner

-- SALON AKS , the ultimate beauty destination located at 689 Fifth Avenue, 10floor in New York City, is celebrating 20 years of styling and color care success in January 2017. To commemorate the milestone, they are adding to their signaturehair care range with the launch of a Teen Shampoo and Conditioner, available at www.shopaks.com The Teen duo joins the existing range of shampoos and conditioners plus their star AKS serum. The line was created from many years of experience working with their clients hair care needs, wants and asks.shares the AKS co-partners.The "4 Raw Active" formula focuses on delivering nourishing proteins and hydration to teen's hair that can be dry and unruly as it changes towards adulthood.Sulfate-Freeintensely hydrates the hair and scalpprovides shine and antioxidantsretains moisture and promotes a tangle-free textureincreases shineintensely hydrates the hair and scalpstrengthens and gives lusterstrengthens,retains moistureincreases shineThe AKS product range consists of:The "7 Raw Active" formula is designed to tame curls and minimize frizz, while intensely hydrating hair. *Sodium Chloride & Sulfate Freecreates a protective barrier, and seals in moisture, leaving hair hydrated.actively bonds to hair and keeps frizz at bay, strengthens and imparts shine.promotes healthy hair growth, strengthens and repairs the hair cuticle.The "3 Raw Active" formula is designed to amplify volume, by gently cleansing and hydrating hair.intensely hydrates the hair and scalprepairs and promotes a balanced and soothed scalpprovides shine and antioxidants.strengthens and gives lusterretains moisture and promotes a tangle-free textureincreases volume and shineBoth contain "5 Raw Active" ingredients designed to illuminate, retain and protect hair color. *Sodium Chloride & Sulfate-Freeboth contain:: intense hydration for hair and scalp: moisturizes, conditions, and repairsand: Are natural antioxidants and color protector: enhances condition and color durability.Natural & Tearless, Sulfate Free and Fragrance-FreeThe "4 Raw active" fragrance free formula is designed to gently cleanse your baby's hair and skin. Formulated with all natural ingredients, so it's also gentle on the eyes.: intense hydration for hair and scalp: Strengthens and gives luster; Improves skin moisturefor soothing relaxationA lightweight yet high performance leave-in serumsmoothes and imparts shine without weighing hair down. The serum'sformula includes:to repair, moisturize and protect hairreplaces proteins that can be lost with chemical processes. Creates volume to finer texture. Smoothes out the hair cuticle to create perfect resultsto hydrate, moisturize, control and alleviate frizzThe Salon AKS product range is available at Salon AKS 689 Fifth Avenue, 10floor New York City, and at www.shopaks.com ###Salon A.K.S® combines relaxed downtown attitude with uptown style and cutting-edge technique. More than just a place for cut and color, it is the ultimate full-service salon where clients can indulge for hours or touch-up quickly. www.salonaks.com 212.888.0707